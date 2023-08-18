Podium Finish for Andrew Ranger at Ohsweken; Ups and downs for Ranger, Camirand and Hebert throughout the week

Paillé Course//Racing put in brilliant performances which culminated in Andrew Ranger’s podium finish, in the doubleheader held this week at Ohsweken Speedway. Drivers Andrew Ranger, Marc-Antoine Camirand and David Hébert, however, had an up and down week for the two consecutive events, presented on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Andrew Ranger had a great race on Wednesday, earning his first podium finish of the season. After a more difficult first race on Monday, where he finished in 11th place, he made a very good comeback during the second event, where he started from 14th place.

After recording the 20th-fastest time in practice, which also determined the starting position for the qualifying heats, he managed to improve his starting position in qualifying. Then, during the race, the driver of the GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°27 Camaro managed to gain track positions and had a good restart late in the race to claim his first podium finish of the season.

“I am very happy with this result. Finally, I collect my first podium this season, which had been very disappointing until now. I fought hard throughout the race on an ultra-slippery track, but I had fun, my car was good. I was starting from further down the grid, but I was able to work to gain places and make my way to the podium,” said Ranger.

Marc-Antoine Camirand also had his ups and downs during the doubleheader on dirt. On Monday, he had a more difficult start to the evening, setting the 15th time in practice, but recovered well during the race. While he had to start back from the rear of the field on lap 25 after his team made a pit stop to improve the car set-up, Camirand was able to work his way up the field to finish in fifth place.

“We made quite a comeback in the race, after a more difficult start in practice, qualifying and the first laps of the race. The track was extremely slippery, we had to be vigilant because the slightest mistake could cause us to spin. However, I believe that with this comeback, we saved the day,” said Camirand after Monday’s race.

On Wednesday, however, the driver of the GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°96 Camaro saw his consecutive top-five streak come to an end. Starting in 15th place, he was unable to gain many positions in the field, then had to make a pit stop after the halfway point in the race due to a puncture. He finally reached the finish in 13th place.

For his part, David Hébert, titular driver of the DIRT Modified ONE team, was making his debut in NASCAR Pinty’s for this doubleheader at Ohsweken, at the wheel of the GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°01 Camaro.

Hébert showed his ease on this surface from his first laps on Monday, recording fast times in practice. The rest of the evening was more difficult, however, as a puncture in qualifying forced him to start from the back of the pack. He then spun but managed to reach the finish in 13th place in Monday’s race.

On Wednesday, Hébert once again showed that his n°01 car was fast, posting the third-fastest time in practice. Starting from sixth place in the final, he defended himself well throughout the 100-lap race and reached the finish in seventh place, achieving his first top-10 finish in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

“We didn’t really have any expectations coming here to Ohsweken. It’s been a learning week for our team, and we’re very pleased to finish with a top-10 in the NASCAR Pinty’s series. That’s what we were aiming for, and it’s safe to say mission accomplished!” concludes Hébert.

Paillé Course//Racing will be back in action next weekend with Marc-Antoine Camirand and Andrew Ranger, as the NASCAR Pinty’s Series heads to the Circuit ICAR de Mirabel on Saturday August 26 for the Evirum 125.

