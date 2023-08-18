Podium Return for Kevin Lacroix at Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken Speedway was in the spotlight for two days of intense dirt racing as the NASCAR Pinty’s championship field made their way to the 3/8 mile track for the ninth and tenth races of the season. Kevin Lacroix walked away from the double header with mixed results, as he made his return to the podium with a second place finish in Race 1 on Monday, while Wednesday’s 100-lap event came with additional challenges that saw him cross the finish line in ninth.

The driver of the #74 NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline car finished twelfth in the opening practice session on Monday evening, before eventually going on to line up on the third row of the grid with a sixth place finish in the qualifying session. As the Freshstone Brands Dirt Classic kicked off, Lacroix immediately got to work and started gaining positions. There was a lot of action across the entirety of the race, which even saw him drop down the order and claw his way back up from seventh. He continued to charge towards the front of the field and went on to secure a podium finish as he crossed the finish line in second place.

“The first race went super well overall,” said Kevin Lacroix. “The car was fast and I had to fight hard across each and every lap to bring home a second place finish. It wasn’t an easy race but I had a lot of fun out there.”

Wednesday night started off in a similar manner, with Lacroix scoring the eleventh fastest time in the practice session and qualifying eighth for the race, but the Pinty’s 100 did not go as smoothly for the Saint-Eustache driver. Although he was able to work his way through the field up to fourth place multiple times on various restarts, he ultimately had to settle for a ninth place finish in the end.

“We made some adjustments on the car and tried out some new things in the practice session on Wednesday and it wasn’t working out in our favour,” he explained. “We went back to the setup that we originally had for Monday night’s race, however, the track conditions weren’t the same and our car wasn’t as strong. It was a tough race but I enjoyed battling it out with the other drivers. We’ll regroup and be ready for the next race.”

Kevin Lacroix will be back on track next week for the inaugural Evirum 125 taking place at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec on Saturday, August 26th.

Kevin Lecroix PR