Formula One's Different Eras of Dominance

Since its inception in 1950, Formula One has served as a playground for the most talented drivers and teams in the sport's history. The legacy of these drivers, teams, and cars is timeless since the sport heavily emphasizes speed, consistency, and tenacity. But there have been numerous times in the sport where drivers and teams have utterly dominated the opposition.

That has never been truer than in the current season. So far this term, reigning back-to-back world champion Max Verstappen has romped to victory in ten of the first 12 races, including the last eight races on the spin. Ever since he claimed his first world championship controversially after the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Flying Dutchman has gone from strength to strength, and at present, he looks simply unstoppable. Such has been his dominance that online sports betting odds providers aren't currently offering a price on Super Max to make it three consecutive world titles this year.

Instead, they are simply offering a "without Verstappen" market, a market in which his teammate Sergio Perez is the -400 to win. However, such periods of dominance aren't uncommon in the world of Formula One. Over the years, there have been huge eras of domination, with iconic drivers such as Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Lewis Hamilton making a massive impact during their stints on top.

Michael Schumacher & Ferrari

Between 2000 and 2004, Michael Schumacher and Ferrari had a level of dominance in Formula One that may have never been seen before. The legendary German driver won five consecutive World Championships during this time in addition to the two he had already won years prior with Benetton. He delivered his Ferrari team their first constructor's championship in 16 years in 1999, before romping to another five titles between 2000 and 2004.

Schumacher also set a record for the number of wins in a season in 2004, with his 13 wins redefining the word dominance. Since the Formula One calendar was extended however, both Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen have since topped that total. Ferrari's car throughout these years was well-designed, with some saying it was ahead of its time. The car was stable and efficient, with teammates Rubens Barrichello and Schumacher winning almost every race. And with luminaries such as Jean Tod and Ross Brawn in charge of the Italian outfit, success was almost guaranteed.

Sebastian Vettel & Red Bull

The absolute dominance of Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull from 2010 to 2013 was characterized by a similar pattern. At the early age of 23, Vettel won his first world championship in 2010, becoming the sport's youngest-ever champion. In tense conditions that year, he prevailed over teammate Mark Webber, Fernando Alonso, and Lewis Hamilton in a four-way championship shootout on the final Grand Prix of the season.

Following his maiden success, he went on to win the championship for another three seasons in a row, with Red Bull being crowned Constructors’ Champions each time alongside him. The German's dominance during these years could be attributed to the engineering of the car, which was designed by Red Bull’s Adrian Newey. It was low to the ground, with excellent grip and aerodynamics, making it nearly unbeatable on the track.

Lewis Hamilton & Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes dominated the sport from 2014 until a contentious outcome at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's conclusion in 2021 cost the Briton a record-breaking eighth world championship. The sport adopted new guidelines in the 2014 season, changes which were intended to up the level of competition. In the end, however, all they did was end Red Bull's era of dominance and start a new era for Mercedes and Hamilton. The Silver Arrows were far above their competitors in the first of those campaigns, with their two drivers combining to win 16 of the 19 races held that year.

Between 2014 and 2020, Hamilton clinched an impressive six out of seven World Championships, with Rosberg securing his maiden and only World Championship in the remaining season in 2016. Throughout the last decade, Toto Wolff's team has cemented its legacy as the most dominant in history by claiming eight consecutive constructors' championships.

Numerous tried to overthrow the kings but ultimately failed. Sebastian Vettel and his Ferrari team gave the Brackley-based outfit all they could manage in 2017 and 2018, but ultimately, Hamilton prevailed.

Since the culmination of the 2021 campaign, however, things have taken a turn for the worse, and the seven-time world champion has been without a victory for almost two years. Last season was the first in his entire career in which he didn't pick up a solitary race victory, and with Max Verstappen in the form that he currently is, chances are that Hamilton will miss out on the top step of the podium once more.