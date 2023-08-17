Jacob Smith Joins Lowden-Jackson Motorsports for Arca West at Evergreen

18-year-old Jacob Smith of Eagle, Idaho will make his second career ARCA Menards Series West start when he drives the No. 41 Tour Nevada / Nevada Tourism Ford for Lowden-Jackson Motorsports this Saturday night at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Wash.

“I am very excited and thankful for the opportunity to drive the No. 41 car this weekend with Lowden- Jackson Motorsports. I appreciate Chris and Tony along with the entire team for giving me the opportunity to get more seat time in a West car. We are going to give it our best but use this weekend as a chance to learn and have fun!”

Smith will be making his first career start on the .625-mile Evergreen Speedway. Smith made his series debut at the Las Vegas Bullring last season.

In 2023, Smith has been competing for the MAVTV-televised Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model championship at Madera Speedway. He is currently second in the standings on the strength of two wins including the $5,000-to-win Summer SpeedFest on July 22.

The NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Evergreen will be televised live on FloRacing with a 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time green flag. The event will also air on Saturday Sept. 2 at 6 a.m. Pacific Time on CNBC.

The race will include a pit stop break at or near the conclusion of lap 75 as well.

Jacob Smith Racing PR