Glass City 200 Detailed Schedule Released

ASA STARS National Tour/ASA CRA Super Series and Toledo Speedway officials have released the detailed hourly schedule for the Saturday, September 16 Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott at Toledo Speedway.

The Glass City 200 will be a one-day show. Optional hauler parking will be available on Friday, September 15 from 6:00-7:00pm. Pit registration opens at 8:00am Saturday, with the pits opening at 8:30. The driver’s meeting will take place at 10:45, with the first ASA STARS National Tour practice set for 11:45-12:30. Final practice will be from 1:00-1:45, with Late Model Sportsman and Factory Stock features slated for 2:00.

ASA STARS National Tour Go Fas Pole Qualifying is scheduled for 3:30, with an autograph session to follow. Glass City 200 pre-race will begin at 5:10, with the green flag set to wave at around 5:30.

To view the entire hourly schedule, click here.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Toledo Speedway on Saturday, September 16 for the Glass City 200. Tickets are on sale now at toledospeedway.com/tickets/ 25/buy.

The Glass City 200 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA/CRA Super Series, the fifth race of the CRA season. Gio Ruggiero leads the ASA/CRA Super Series points standings over Logan Bearden.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Gandrud Auto Group 250 on Tuesday, August 1.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR