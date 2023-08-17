Reif Aims to Replicate Past History at Evergreen

Restarting a Streak … As the second half of the ARCA Menards Series West (AMSW) is in full swing, Tanner Reif is beginning to restart a steak of top-10 finishes. The driver of the No. 16 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet SS enters his second start at Evergreen Speedway as a former winner and is coming off two finishes of seventh or better in the previous two races, which includes a season-best third at Irwindale Speedway on July 1st. The Las Vegas, Nev. native is currently sixth in the championship standings after seven of 12 events, 38 markers out of the lead.

Evergreen History … Reif is battling 1.000 at Evergreen in AMSW competition. He earned his second-career pole award in his Evergreen debut and led 25 laps en route to his second-career victory. Reif will look to add to the stash of Evergreen trophies in Bill McAnally Racing’s collection. The organization has visited victory lane seven times since 2000, with the most recently triumph coming in 2017. Brendan Gaughan (two), Austin Cameron, Brian Ickler, Eric Holmes, Todd Gilliland, and Chris Eggleston have all taken the checkers at Evergreen in BMR entries.

Teammate Tandem … Reif will be joined by Eric Johnson Jr. for the third time this season on Saturday night at Evergreen. The NAPA Auto Parts 150 marks Johnson Jr.’s first oval start in the AMSW and comes in his home state. Johnon Jr.’s two previous starts this season came at both road course events and included a 10th-place result at Portland International Raceway. He’ll make his third career start behind. the wheel of BMR’s No. 19 entry.

Chassis Selection … Crew chief John Camilleri and the No. 16 NAPA Auto Care team have prepared chassis No. 115 for its fourth appearance of the season. Reif has scored his two best finishes this season behind the wheel of this chassis, a fourth at Kern County Raceway Park in April, and a third at Irwindale Speedway in July.

Tune In … The NAPA Auto Parts 150 will be streamed live Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on FloRacing ( floracing.com ), with tape-delayed TV coverage on Saturday, September 2nd at 9:00 a.m. ET on CNBC. Stay connected with the BMR teams by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Tanner Reif Quote:

On shooting for another win at Evergreen:

“I’m looking forward to this weekend with the speed we’ve shown the last couple races with our NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet SS. Our best results this year have come on the short tracks, and we’ve run well with this chassis we’re bringing. Our group has made some gains on speed the second half of this year, and it’d be great to get back to victory lane this weekend for everyone at NAPA and get ourselves back towards the top-five in points.”

Eric Johnson Jr. Quote:

On making his first oval AMSW start at Evergreen:

“It’s been so fun to race with the BMR team this year, and I’m incredibly grateful for the chances to be in the car this year. I’m really excited for the weekend and get to race on an oval for the first time in this series. My goals are pretty simple; keep the car in one piece, run all the laps, and learn everything I can throughout the night to hopefully get a good finish. The BMR team has put in a lot of effort to bring two cars this weekend and the support they’ve given me has been great. I’m really optimistic, so hopefully we’ll have a smooth, solid night on Saturday.”