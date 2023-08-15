William Sawalich / No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry Preview - General Tire 100 at The Glen/Dutch Boy 100

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

TWO RACE WEEKEND: William Sawalich will be running both of the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) races this weekend. Friday, he will take the track in Watkins Glen. Sawalich has never raced at the road course before, but has three road course races under his belt so far in 2023. The team will travel to Illinois State Fairgrounds to race on Sunday around the 1-mile dirt oval.

William Sawalich will be running both of the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) races this weekend. Friday, he will take the track in Watkins Glen. Sawalich has never raced at the road course before, but has three road course races under his belt so far in 2023. The team will travel to Illinois State Fairgrounds to race on Sunday around the 1-mile dirt oval. 2023 ARCA SEASON: Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the ARCA Menards Series Owner’s Championship for the No. 18. Sawalich currently sits first in the AMSE Championship standings, 8 points in front of Luke Fenhaus, with two races remaining on the schedule.

Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the ARCA Menards Series Owner’s Championship for the No. 18. Sawalich currently sits first in the AMSE Championship standings, 8 points in front of Luke Fenhaus, with two races remaining on the schedule. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Sawalich’s 2023 season.

Twitter: @WilliamSawalich I Facebook: William Sawalich I Instagram: @williamsawalich

RACE INFO: The AMS General Tire 100 at The Glen will start at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, August 18. The race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. The Dutch Boy 100 will begin at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 20. The race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 and Flo Racing.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “I’m looking forward to this weekend as we race on two completely different tracks. Learning road courses can be a challenge, but I’m excited to get on the track at Watkins Glen and start learning. On Sunday, we head to Illinois for a dirt race. I’ve done some micro sprint racing on dirt so I have a little bit of experience, but the practice session will be a great chance to feel out the track in my Toyota Camry. This should be a good weekend of ARCA racing.”

JGR PR