Jesse Love continued his 2023 ARCA Menards Series dominance Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Leading 154 of 200 circuits from the pole, Love, entering as the series points leader, picked up his seventh win of the season.

Luke Fenhaus looked strong as the leader behind the wheel of the No. 28 Chevrolet later in the Reese’s 200. However, with 16 to go, Christian Rose and Conner Jones came together resulting in the fourth yellow flag of the event. This allowed Jesse Love to overtake Fenhaus for the lead with nine to go and win by 0.357 seconds. Fenhaus led 24 of the laps.

Love goes into the next ARCA Menards Series event at Watkins Glen with 10 top five and 11 top 10 finishes this season.

Sean Hingorani, William Sawalich and Lavar Scott captured top five finishes.

Conner Jones, Greg Van Alst, Andres Perez de Lara, Toni Breidinger and Christian Rose finished top 10.

Conner Jones and Christian Rose had some fireworks amongst themselves after the event. The two drivers met shortly after the race discussing some on-track issues when things escalated to pushing and shoving. The two drivers were quickly separated by team individuals.

The series heads to Watkins Glen International on August 18th. Coverage of the race will air live on FS1 and MRN Radio at 6:00 p.m. ET.