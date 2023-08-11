Tyler Reif to Finish 2023 Arca West Campaign With Central Coast Racing

Central Coast Racing and Tyler Reif will compete together for the final five rounds of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series West, it was confirmed this week. Reif, 16, drove the No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Ford Mustang on July 29 at Shasta Speedway and immediately found a fit within the organization. Reif led practice and qualified fourth before ultimately being relegated to several laps down after a mechanical issue in the Shasta 150.

“Todd and I are excited for the next chapter of Central Coast Racing by welcoming Tyler and his family to our team,” Team Owner Kelly Souza said. “We’ve worked hard developing a program featuring some of the best equipment and most talented crew competing in the ARCA Menards West Series. We are excited to see where this season goes with such a hungry young driver added to our arsenal.”

Todd Souza is expected to continue to compete as well for the No. 3 team within the organization. The next race for the ARCA Menards Series West is the large .646-mile Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Wash. on August 19.

“I’m excited for the opportunity that Todd and Kelly Souza are giving me,” Reif said. “The first race with them went great and we all worked together great. It’s going to be a good rest of the season!

Reif currently ranks fifth in the championship and just 31 points out of the lead. He has one win, two top-fives, and four top-tens in seven starts this season.

Tyler Reif PR