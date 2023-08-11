Friday, Aug 11

INDYCAR Announces IMS Road Course Grid Penalties

INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the entries of No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD and No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for unapproved engine changes following the Sunday, Aug. 6 race on the Streets of Nashville.

The teams were in violation of:

Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is the Gallagher Grand Prix Saturday, Aug. 12 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

