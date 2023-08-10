Lancaster Motorplex 34th Annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak 110 Schedule Clarification Including Inclement Weather Date

Race of Champions and Lancaster (N.Y.) Motorplex management have agreed to the following initial plan for the running of the 34th Annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak on Saturday, August 12, 2023 with an inclement weather date of Sunday of Sunday, August 13, 2023.

It is the intent of the management of the track and the Series to utilize the originally scheduled date of Saturday, August 12 to run the event in completion however, if weather adversely affects the event may be run or completed on Sunday, August 13. Racing on Saturday is set to begin at 6:30pm. In the event that the event is moved to Sunday, racing will begin at 1:00pm.

“First, we would like to thank Scott Nurmi and Mike Swinarsky, the owners of Lancaster, for working with us to ensure this event happens this weekend,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “Those that have their own opinion will chime in on social media as they always do, many already have and they do so blindly without knowledge of the situation. This event is an established family tradition in Western New York. We run it in honor of two racers and their families who gave it all and left everything on the race track. There will always be respect for that. That is first and foremost.”

Skotnicki continued. “If we can run and complete the event on the originally scheduled we will. That is our goal. It is as simple as that. If not, the track has agreed to Sunday in the event of inclement weather. This is an event that has become a celebration of the sport that we are all passionate about and that needs to remain paramount as we head into this weekend. Each event we deal with provides a unique situation and unfortunately, establishing consistent guidelines that each event will be handled the same is impossible based on each track’s situation.”

Where: Lancaster Motorplex, Lancaster, N.Y.

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 / Inclement Weather Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Directions: The track is located at 57 Gunnville Road in Lancaster, N.Y., just North of Route 33 and minutes from the New York State Thruway.

What: “The 34th Annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak 110” – Race of Champions Modified Series

The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

