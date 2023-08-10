Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Carry Momentum to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

The Michigan rebound was important for Muniz. Not only was his eighth top-10 finish of the season a nice rebound from the previous race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, where electrical gremlins robbed the Mooresville, N.C.-team of a likely top-10 finish – but Michigan also vaulted Muniz back to second in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings after 11 races. “I have been craving a top-five finish over the last couple of months, I am glad we were finally able to get the goal accomplished last weekend at Michigan,” said Muniz. “I want more though. I’m excited to go to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park this weekend and contend for back-to-back top-five runs.” Just past the halfway point of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season, Muniz has impressed. Outside of trouble at Elko (Minn.) Speedway where he was taken out by another competitor and the electrical bugs at Pocono – Muniz has been finishing well. But as the Rette Jones Racing team dives into the heat of the summer stretch, Muniz is focused on honing his craft, while also eyeing the opportunity to reel in Jesse Love for the ARCA Menards Series championship title despite knowing most of the upcoming tracks on the schedule are venues that he’s never raced at. “Nearly every race has been a challenge for one reason or another, but I believe we have approached the races well and executed them to the best of our ability,” added Muniz. “From superspeedways to intermediate tracks, short tracks and road courses – I’ve embraced it all with an open mind. “But, if we want to have any shot at this championship, we have to step it up a little. Jesse (Love) though is so good right now and he’ll need to have a little bit of bad luck for us or anyone for that matter to have an impact. That can happen. We’ve seen that happen for both him and us. “We’ll go to the track this weekend with the same mentality we’ve had for the first 11 races and see what happens when the checkered flag waves on Friday night.” As for the tight confines of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Muniz has been utilizing the assets made available to him to make sure he’s ready to compete for his ninth top-10 finish of the 2023 ARCA season. “I feel like we will be pretty competitive this weekend,” continued Muniz. “It is another combination race between the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East, so there will be some new players, but I think it’s going to be an exciting race and hopefully we can keep our No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang in the hunt.”