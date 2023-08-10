Bergeron makes a remarkable comeback and secures a 9th place at GP3R

The NASCAR Pinty’s series put on an excellent show, with thirty cars competing in the 60-Laps Rousseau Métal event, presented by Groupe Olivier in collaboration with Prolon Controls. The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, highly esteemed by Quebec drivers, saw Jean-Philippe Bergeron, behind the wheel of the number one Mustang from the Jacombs Racing team, shine brilliantly.

Despite suffering a foot burn during the Edmonton race, Bergeron showed unfailing determination. Following a medical evaluation conducted on Saturday morning, just before the practice session, the driver received the green light from doctors and NASCAR to join the starting grid. “I quickly felt comfortable, and my car was performing well, especially at the end of the session with new tires,” he shared.

However, the qualifying session did not go as planned. The driver settled for the 18th position for the start of the 60-Laps Rousseau Métal on the 2.4-kilometer urban circuit. In addition, a communication error between the team and NASCAR proved costly: Jean-Philippe Bergeron and his teammate Thomas Nepveu entered the pits before a lap under the green flag was fully completed. NASCAR sanctionned. Bergeron and his teammate had to re-enter the pits, losing several positions and finding themselves far behind the pack.

Despite these obstacles, Bergeron did not give up and drove hard to regain positions, capitalizing on a few yellow flags. Throughout the race, he engaged in an intense battle with his teammate, ultimately managing to secure a ninth-place finish. Without the penalty, a Top-5 finish was certainly within reach.

JP Bergeron PR