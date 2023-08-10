GXS Street Stock Series Continues On-Track Excitement & Growth This Saturday

The country's fastest growing street stock series returns to the track this Saturday at Orange County Speedway for the third race of its inaugural season. After successful events at Tri-County (NC) Speedway and Anderson (SC) Speedway, the GXS Wraps Street Stock Series makes its first of two visits this year to Orange County's .375-mile layout on Saturday night for the M51 Designs Special, broadcast LIVE on Pit Row TV.



Competitors from as far away as Vermont (Chris Riendeau) are making the tow to central North Carolina for Saturday night's show. It marks the first street stock event at the high-banked track since 2018 and a chance for the facility's long standing track record to fall during time trials, a lap averaging nearly 86 miles per hour (15.784 seconds).



Hendrick Motorsports employee and NASCAR Cup Series mechanic Marlin Yoder has piloted his No. 08 to two consecutive poles in GXSSS competition, but has also failed to finish both events. The "Amish Outlaw" is among pre-entrants for the race which pays one of the highest street stock purses in the region at $1500-to-win and generous winnings throughout the field.



Nationally-known standout Gary Ledbetter, Jr., has captured victory in the last two events for the tour, but is not expected to race his famed No. 32 on Saturday night, the car in which he won the season-opener. Instead, he will be piloting a No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro, the same one which carried him to victory at Anderson Motor Speedway in June. In the same ride-swapping theme, Jeff Sparks will drive the No. 48 car this weekend, a ride Ledbetter piloted to numerous race wins and championships throughout his career including off-season special events. Regardless, Ledbetter will be attempting to win his third consecutive event in the series at one of the southeast's most challenging racetracks.



YouTube influence Boo Carlisle is the face of the GXS Wraps Street Stock Series after cultivating a following of his own through his "Kickin' Asphalt" YouTube Vlog which follows various series and events across the southeast from late model specials through weekly racing events. Carlisle is a lifelong racer with an affinity for the history of the sport, often painting his car in the likeness of other historic paint schemes throughout short track auto racing history.



For competitors, in addition to the purse and base prizes, additional contingency awards including hard charger, farthest tow, and finishing performance awards (10th, 20th and 25th) add to the purse available for the event.



Grandstands for the GXS Wraps M51 Designs Special open Saturday afternoon at 5pm ET with racing scheduled to begin at 7pm ET. Adult tickets are available at the gate for only $15 with senior and child discounts. For more information on the GXS Wraps Street Stocks, visit GXSStocks.com.

GXS Stocks PR