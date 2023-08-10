Chevrolet Indycar at Indianapolis Road Course: Team Chevy Race Advance

For the second time this season, the Chevrolet drivers and teams of the NTT INDYCAR Series will compete on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of a triple-header event weekend with NASCAR’s Xfinity and Cup Series. With a stacked weekend on deck for the Bowtie brand, the INDYCAR Series will share its Saturday race day with the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Rain or shine, the Gallagher Grand Prix will showcase 85 laps, or 207.32 miles, of exciting open-wheel action Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network from Indianapolis. Defending winner of both the 2020 and 2021 events, as well as a two-time NTT P1 Pole Award winner in 2020 and 2021, Will Power, driver of the No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet said of the upcoming weekend, “I’m really excited to get to Indianapolis. It’s my favorite road course on the calendar, one that I’ve won five times and have a lot of pole positions. It’s always good racing. It’s also really cool to be on the same weekend as NASCAR. I think it helps both of us, and it’s a weekend I look forward to each year. It’s the only time I’ve seen them (our Chevrolet NASCAR teammates) at the same track, and it’s the only time it ever happens. It’s so cool to see those guys race, and they get to watch Indy cars go around on track. It’s awesome.” With three pole awards total to the Chevrolet brand (2020 – Will Power, 2021 – Pato O’Ward, and 2022 – Felix Rosenqvist), in addition to 18 podiums and 630 laps led on the road course, Team Chevy looks to the weekend with anticipation in capturing victory once again this year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Most recently, Arrow McLaren INDYCAR’s O’Ward and Alexander Rossi took to the second and third steps on the podium, respectively, in the spring event this year for the Bowtie brand banner. Rob Buckner, IndyCar Program Manager at General Motors, said “Returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the second time this season is a welcome stop for most of the Chevrolet-powered teams that are based in and around Indy. Even though it is a very compressed two-day race schedule, it is a big opportunity for the teams to put their best foot forward.” “Over the years, Chevrolet has had great success on the road course at Indianapolis, but it is always a different set of challenges from spring to late summer. It's a different time of year, so the track and air temperature will influence tire performance, which tasks our engineers to work closely with the Chevrolet-powered team engineers to get a solid setup package. We'll also have different brands and compounds of tire rubber on the track throughout the weekend with NASCAR sharing the course, but changing track conditions aren’t unusual in the NTT INDYCAR Series and we are prepared for it.” Adding another element of excitement to the weekend, Kyle Larson, Arrow McLaren INDYCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, and Chevrolet are proud to unveil his 2024 Indianapolis 500 car in Pagoda Plaza at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. ET. Leading the field to the green in Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix, the powerful white Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 convertible with black and yellow trim will pace the NTT INDYCAR Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. Finally, the Team Chevy display will be open all weekend long at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, greeting both INDYCAR and NASCAR fans alike starting Friday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Power will join Team Penske teammates Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin on the Team Chevy stage in the midway Friday, Aug. 11 from 3:05 to 3:20 p.m. ET. Ed Carpenter Racing drivers Rinus VeeKay and Ryan Hunter-Reay will kick off Saturday’s appearances from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. ET. Callum Ilott and rookie Agustin Canapino from Juncos Hollinger Racing will follow from 11:45 a.m. to noon ET. Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi, and Tony Kanaan of Arrow McLaren INDYCAR will appear from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. ET prior to the race. The Gallagher Grand Prix on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course starts with the first practice session on Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. ET, qualifications and the Firestone Fast Six on the same day at 12:30 p.m. ET. Wrapping Friday, the NTT INDYCAR Series sees a final practice session at 4 p.m. ET. Saturday’s 85-lap event takes the green flag live on USA Network at 2 p.m. ET. All practice and qualifying will be live on Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 160.