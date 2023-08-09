Final Norcal Double Header of 2023 WMR Season This Weekend

Western Midget Racing will make its sixth and final stop of the season at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway and its lone appearance at Marysville Raceway this Friday and Saturday night. The final Northern California doubleheader weekend of 2023 sees just 18-points separating the top-three drivers in the championship fight.

Friday’s races at Ocean Speedway include Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, and Four Bangers. Race fans can catch the action live from the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds or on www.StarsonDirt.TV

360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprints, and Hobby Stocks will race at Marysville Raceway with live coverage at www.NorCalSpeed.TV

Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz finished sixth and third in the recent double header on July 28 and 29, with his lead over Oakley’s Bryant Bell falling to just 12-points in the standings.

Bell was part of a Boscacci Racing sweep of the podium at Ocean Speedway on July 28. His teammate Blake Bower, the two-time defending Western Midget Racing champion, earned his 13th career WMR Ocean win and third win of 2023 with the triumph. Bower is now just 18-points out of the championship as well.

Bower and Fresno’s David Prickett split the Western Midget Racing Marysville appearances in 2022.

Surprise, Arizona’s Drake Edwards added his third 2023 points paying WMR win in action at Antioch Speedway on July 29. Bell finished second at Antioch, at a track with similarities in layout to Marysville Raceway.

Bower and Edwards have combined to win all five Ocean Speedway WMR races in 2023.

The balance of the top-ten in the championship standings includes Linley, New York’s Darrin Horton, Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse, Livermore’s Greg Dennett, Moorpark’s Todd Hawse, Lodi’s Nate Wait, July 28 third-place finisher Adrianna DeMartini of Brentwood, and Anthony Bruno of San Jose.

Just three points races will remain following this weekend’s competition with Bakersfield Speedway on September 2nd, Mohave Valley Raceway on September 30th, and Ventura Raceway on October 21st on tap.

For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway – Winner: Dustin Cormany

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway – Winner: Drake Edwards

3.31 Ocean Speedway - RAIN

4.1 Antioch Speedway - RAIN

4.29 Ventura Raceway – Winner: Bryant Bell

5.12 Ocean Speedway – Winner: Blake Bower

5.13 Petaluma Speedway – Winner: Bryant Bell

6.9 Ocean Speedway – Winner: Blake Bower

6.10 Petaluma Speedway – Winner: Bryant Bell

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash* Winner: Drake Edwards

7.14 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic* Winner: Drake Edwards

7.15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic* Winner: Blake Bower

7.28 Ocean Speedway Winner: Blake Bower

7.29 Antioch Speedway Winner: Drake Edwards

8.11 Ocean Speedway

8.12 Marysville Raceway

9.2 Bakersfield Speedway

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway

10.21 Ventura Raceway

WMR PR