An Event to Forget Kevin Lacroix

It was a difficult Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières for Kevin Lacroix, whose event came to an untimely end in only the second turn.



The driver of the #74 NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline car saw his weekend start off on a good note, with a 5th place finish in the Saturday morning practice session. The Saint-Eustache-born driver then went on to secure the 5th-fastest time in the qualifying session.



As he started from the 3rd row in the 60-lap race, Lacroix didn't have time to complete more than two turns before his race ended abruptly in corner 2.



"The brake pedal was no longer responding after the first corner," says Lacroix. "We had new brakes, so I don't know what happened. But the impact destroyed everything, so it's hard to know."

With his brakes gone, Lacroix slammed into Andrew Ranger, ending up in the tire wall. Had Ranger not cushioned Lacroix's car, the impact would have been far more violent.

"When I slammed on the brakes, I panicked, as you can see in the car's onboard video. I didn't have time to do much other than prepare for the impact."

Lacroix confirmed that the team will have another street circuit car for the rest of the season as "the bodywork and chassis are destroyed. The team will be working hard to put the parts we can salvage from the old car back onto a new chassis."

Kevin Lecroix PR