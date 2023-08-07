SRX News: Jonathan Davenport to Race at Lucas Oil Speedway

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Jonathan Davenport will join the field in the SRX season finale at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri on August 17th. This will be Davenport’s SRX debut. Davenport, a native of Blairsville, Georgia, is regarded as one of the top Dirt Late Model drivers in the country. Davenport has five World 100 victories, in addition to three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championships.

“It’s pretty exciting to get a call from SRX inviting me to race with some of the best drivers in the country from such different racing backgrounds on dirt at Lucas Oil Speedway next week,” said Jonathan Davenport.

“SRX wins with Jonathan Davenport stepping into the seat of one of our cars at Lucas Oil Speedway,” said Don Hawk, SRX Chief Executive Officer. “He is a multiple time Champion who steps up in big race scenarios. I expect him to do the same as he battles some the very best at Lucas Oil Speedway.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

Remaining 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

SRX PR