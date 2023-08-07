$5,000-To-Win on the Line for the 34th Annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak at Lancaster Motorplex This Coming Saturday, August 12

The Race of Champions Modified Series will make it’s second visit of the season to Lancaster (N.Y.) Motorplex this coming Saturday, August 12, for the running of the 34th Annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak.

The Race of Champions Modified Series feature will race for 110-laps including the option for teams to change a tire during the feature. It is one of the most anticipated races each season for the Race of Champions Modified Series in the region.

“We are looking forward to Saturday,” stated Andy Jankowiak. “It’s a special night for our families, it’s a special race, a time to celebrate our sport. We are happy the race is back at Lancaster and it’s motivating our team to be on top of their game. It’s shaping up to be a great race and we are really looking forward to Saturday.”

The most recent race winner, Zane Zeiner of Bath, Pa., who is also the Series point leader is the defending event champion after winning the race last season at Holland (N.Y.) Speedway in exciting fashion with a late race pass for the lead.

The Race of Champions Modified Series will be joined by Lancaster Motorplex weekly divisions.

Racing is set for 6:00 pm and the Race of Champions Modified Series “34th Annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tommy Jankowiak 110” is tentatively scheduled for 9:00 pm.

Where: Lancaster Motorplex, Lancaster, N.Y.

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Directions: The track is located at 57 Gunnville Road in Lancaster, N.Y., just North of Route 33 and minutes from the New York State Thruway.

What: “The 34th Annual Tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak 110” – Race of Champions Modified Series

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com / www. lancastermotorplex.com

ROC Mods PR