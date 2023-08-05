More Storylines From The Gandrud 250

There are storylines aplenty left over from Tuesday night’s Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway. Let’s take a look at them.

Sommers Pads Midwest Tour Points Lead With Fourth-Place Run While VanDerGeest, Mondeik Falter

Gabe Sommers entered the Gandrud 250 with a 45 point lead over Levon VanDerGeest and a 46 point edge over Justin Mondeik. The Plover, WI had top-five finishes in both stages and finished the race in fourth, while his two closest points competitors failed to finish the race.

The right front upper arm on VanDerGeest’s No.23 broke just after the 100-lap mark, ending his race early and finishing 19th. Meanwhle, Mondeik was involved in a late incident with Paul Shafer Jr., ending his night 33 laps shy of the finish. However, he still finished just outside the top-ten, finishing 13th.

Shafer’s Poor Luck Continues

The Shafer Motorsports No.7 has been fast all year whether it’s been Derek Thorn or Paul Shafer Jr behind the wheel, but the team continues to suffer from bad luck in ASA STARS National Tour events. The latest incident came at WIR, when he was involved in the crash with Mondeik with 33 to go.

Shafer had finished ninth and fifth in the first two stages of the race, and was running just outside the top-five when the accident happened. He was the highest-finishing driver to not finish the race, finishing 12th.

FRRC Favorite Has Strong Run End Early

Former Wisconsin International Raceway track champion Andy Monday was a late entry for the Gandrud 250, joining Travis Dassow and Apex Motorsports for the race. He qualified fifth and ran in the top-ten for the bulk of the race before a fueling issue ultimately took him out of the race, finishing 17th.

Ruggiero Makes Up Two Laps, Wilson Motorsports Struggles

Hickory Motor Speedway winner Gio Ruggiero struggled in the Wilson Motorsports No.22 throughout the race, losing two laps on the racetrack in the process. Attrition throughout the final stage allowed the 16 year old to make up both laps and finish sixth in his first appearance.

Redbud 400 winner Cole Butcher also made up a lap during the race and finished eighth. Meanwhile, former Winchester 400 winner Sammy Smith was an early exit on lap 90 with brake issues.

Sauter Takes Wild Ride Through Styrofoam Barriers

2016 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter made an unscheduled pit stop after an early yellow. What came next, however, was one of the wildest rides of the inaugural ASA STARS National Tour season.

The former Gandrud 250 winner spun to avoid a spun out Billy VanMeter and landed in the Styrofoam barriers that line the inside wall on the backstretch, sending Styrofoam blocks into the air like a Wisconsin blizzard. Luckily, Sauter was okay.

