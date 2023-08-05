Parker Price-Miller Holds On For First 360 Win At Knoxville On Night 2 Of The Xtreme Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals!

Fending off the repeated attacks from Brian Brown Friday night during Night 2 of the Xtreme Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller captured his first career victory with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com, as well as his first 360 triumph at the Knoxville Raceway.

The 169th driver to top an ASCS National Tour event, Parker Price-Miller is the first to do so from Kokomo and fifth from the state of Indiana, joining Clauson, Saldana, Kinser, and Stewart on the list of Hoosier winners.

Nearly short of breath in Victory Lane, Parker said, “If anyone gets the award for restarts at Knoxville, it’s definitely the No. 21 car. With him [Brian Brown] breathing down your throat, you can’t let up. I had the wing too far back at the beginning, and I started burying myself in the curb and getting tight. I tried my best to get the wing back forward, which is hard to do under green. I can’t thank my guys enough.”

Getting things in just before the rain picked up, Miller led all but one lap, with Brown able to edge ahead of the ChalkStix No. 9p on Lap 3. Squeezing nearly four wide on the start to get ahead from the fifth starting spot, Brown ran inches off the wall to sneak away second from Terry McCarl on the opening revolution.

Going slide for slide quickly for the lead and using restarts to his advantage, the Casey’s General Store/FVP No. 21 worked top and bottom on Parker for the point, with the Kokomo shoe able to answer Brown’s attempts.

Keeping pace with Parker through the feature with the two hunting for an advantage, Brown closed rapidly in traffic. Just off Parker’s back bumper as they crossed on Lap 16, Brown threw the slide only to have it answered again by PPM.

One final run coming to the white flag, the No. 21 shot sidewise off the exit of the fourth turn, allowing Parker to pull away by 1.074-seconds at the checkered flag.

Brian Brown saved the car and held on for second by a slim 0.268-seconds over Zeb Wise. Fourth went to Terry McCarl, with Garet Williamson crossing fifth. Up eight spots for the KSE Hard Charger, Davey Heskin was sixth, followed by Ryan Giles, Anthony Macri, Daryn Pittman, and Kasey Kahne to complete the top ten.

Another 54 drivers drew in Friday night to bring the total to 104 officially drawn in for the 33rd annual Xtreme Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank out of 109 entered.

The Driver’s Project qualifying was topped by Justin Sanders at 16.649-seconds. AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races were won by Davey Heskin, Brooke Tatnell, Parker Price-Miller, Zeb Wise, and Shane Golobic. The Hoosier Tire C-Feature went to Alex Hill, while Justin Sanders atop the BMRS B-Feature.

The 33rd annual Xtreme Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank concludes on Saturday, August 5. For more information, log onto http://www. knoxvilleraceway.com.

Live coverage of Knoxville Raceway can be found at http://www.dirtvision.com.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ascsracing).

Race Results:

ASCS National

Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, Iowa)

Friday, August 4, 2023

Car Count: 54

Event Count: 104

The Driver's Project Qualifying

Qualifying: 1. 39M-Justin Sanders, 16.649[8]; 2. 55-Kerry Madsen, 16.681[12]; 3. 2-Lynton Jeffrey, 16.753[6]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 16.769[2]; 5. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 16.779[21]; 6. 24W-Garet Williamson, 16.785[30]; 7. 5M-Collin Moyle, 16.787[1]; 8. 21-Brian Brown, 16.816[43]; 9. 24-Terry McCarl, 16.823[25]; 10. 4-Cameron Martin, 16.836[13]; 11. 42-Sye Lynch, 16.840[5]; 12. 40-Clint Garner, 16.878[23]; 13. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 16.897[14]; 14. 26-Zeb Wise, 16.911[26]; 15. 5-Daryn Pittman, 16.933[15]; 16. 9G-Ryan Giles, 16.933[20]; 17. 21H-Brady Bacon, 16.970[9]; 18. 7BC-Anthony Macri, 16.980[18]; 19. 24T-Christopher Thram, 17.002[16]; 20. 17W-Shane Golobic, 17.043[37]; 21. 2M-Davey Heskin, 17.099[24]; 22. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 17.103[3]; 23. 27-Carson McCarl, 17.130[34]; 24. 15-Ryan Turner, 17.132[11]; 25. 11N-Harli White, 17.138[7]; 26. 9T-Kasey Kahne, 17.159[40]; 27. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 17.183[49]; 28. 1E-Ian Madsen, 17.207[32]; 29. 6A-Alex Vande Voort, 17.214[45]; 30. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 17.214[54]; 31. 98P-Miles Paulus, 17.227[41]; 32. 53-Joe Beaver, 17.227[42]; 33. 77X-Alex Hill, 17.237[29]; 34. 95-Matt Covington, 17.250[28]; 35. 4J-Kevin Thomas Jr, 17.332[33]; 36. 87J-Jace Park, 17.342[46]; 37. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 17.343[51]; 38. 35H-Zach Hampton, 17.389[47]; 39. 27B-Jake Bubak, 17.413[27]; 40. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 17.422[36]; 41. 10-Landon Britt, 17.497[10]; 42. 75AU-Tyler Blank, 17.509[50]; 43. 83-Austin Miller, 17.533[38]; 44. 87X-Shone Evans, 17.656[22]; 45. 4CW-Chris Windom, 17.675[52]; 46. B29-JJ Beaver, 17.701[35]; 47. 14M-Jordon Mallett, 17.809[44]; 48. 14-Aidan Zoutte, 18.073[39]; 49. 41D-Dan Henning, 18.374[17]; 50. 938-Bradley Fezard, 18.407[53]; 51. 4H-Cody Hansen, 18.779[19]; 52. 17N-Ben Woods, 19.025[48]; 53. 5D-Grae Anderson, 19.025[31]; 54. 1A-John Anderson, 19.025[4]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (6 car invert, top 4 advance):

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2M-Davey Heskin[2]; 2. 9T-Kasey Kahne[1]; 3. 24W-Garet Williamson[5]; 4. 9G-Ryan Giles[3]; 5. 39M-Justin Sanders[6]; 6. 42-Sye Lynch[4]; 7. 87J-Jace Park[8]; 8. 98P-Miles Paulus[7]; 9. 10-Landon Britt[9]; 10. B29-JJ Beaver[10]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[1]; 2. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]; 3. 40-Clint Garner[4]; 4. 55-Kerry Madsen[6]; 5. 53-Joe Beaver[7]; 6. 83JR-Sam Henderson[2]; 7. 75AU-Tyler Blank[9]; 8. 5M-Collin Moyle[5]; 9. 14M-Jordon Mallett[10]; 10. 11M-Brendan Mullen[8]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9P-Parker Price Miller[4]; 2. 21-Brian Brown[5]; 3. 27-Carson McCarl[2]; 4. 7BC-Anthony Macri[3]; 5. 1E-Ian Madsen[1]; 6. 2-Lynton Jeffrey[6]; 7. 35H-Zach Hampton[8]; 8. 83-Austin Miller[9]; 9. 14-Aidan Zoutte[10]; 10. 77X-Alex Hill[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Zeb Wise[4]; 2. 35-Skylar Prochaska[1]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson[6]; 4. 24-Terry McCarl[5]; 5. 27B-Jake Bubak[8]; 6. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]; 7. 15-Ryan Turner[2]; 8. 95-Matt Covington[7]; 9. 87X-Shone Evans[9]; 10. 41D-Dan Henning[10]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 2. 6A-Alex Vande Voort[1]; 3. 5-Daryn Pittman[4]; 4. 11N-Harli White[2]; 5. 4J-Kevin Thomas Jr[7]; 6. 4-Cameron Martin[5]; 7. 3J-Dusty Zomer[8]; 8. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[6]; 9. 938-Bradley Fezard[10]; 10. 4CW-Chris Windom[9]

Hoosier Tire C-Feature:

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 77X-Alex Hill[1]; 2. 87X-Shone Evans[4]; 3. 14M-Jordon Mallett[7]; 4. 10-Landon Britt[3]; 5. 11M-Brendan Mullen[2]; 6. B29-JJ Beaver[6]; 7. 41D-Dan Henning[9]; 8. 938-Bradley Fezard[10]; 9. 17N-Ben Woods[12]; 10. 14-Aidan Zoutte[8]; 11. 4CW-Chris Windom[5]; 12. 4H-Cody Hansen[11]; 13. 5D-Grae Anderson[13]; 14. 1A-John Anderson[14]

BMRS B-Feature

BMRS B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 39M-Justin Sanders[1]; 2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[3]; 3. 2-Lynton Jeffrey[2]; 4. 4-Cameron Martin[5]; 5. 1E-Ian Madsen[10]; 6. 5M-Collin Moyle[4]; 7. 42-Sye Lynch[6]; 8. 53-Joe Beaver[12]; 9. 95-Matt Covington[13]; 10. 24T-Christopher Thram[7]; 11. 27B-Jake Bubak[17]; 12. 15-Ryan Turner[9]; 13. 98P-Miles Paulus[11]; 14. 3J-Dusty Zomer[18]; 15. 87J-Jace Park[15]; 16. 83JR-Sam Henderson[8]; 17. 35H-Zach Hampton[16]; 18. 10-Landon Britt; 19. 4J-Kevin Thomas Jr[14]; 20. 77X-Alex Hill; 21. 87X-Shone Evans; 22. 83-Austin Miller[20]; 23. 14M-Jordon Mallett; 24. 75AU-Tyler Blank[19]

A-Feature

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 9P-Parker Price Miller[2]; 2. 21-Brian Brown[5]; 3. 26-Zeb Wise[1]; 4. 24-Terry McCarl[4]; 5. 24W-Garet Williamson[6]; 6. 2M-Davey Heskin[14]; 7. 9G-Ryan Giles[10]; 8. 7BC-Anthony Macri[12]; 9. 5-Daryn Pittman[9]; 10. 9T-Kasey Kahne[17]; 11. 35-Skylar Prochaska[19]; 12. 21H-Brady Bacon[11]; 13. 55-Kerry Madsen[8]; 14. 2C-Wayne Johnson[7]; 15. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[18]; 16. 27-Carson McCarl[15]; 17. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[22]; 18. 11N-Harli White[16]; 19. 6A-Alex Vande Voort[20]; 20. 40-Clint Garner[3]; 21. 17W-Shane Golobic[13]; 22. 39M-Justin Sanders[21]; 23. 4-Cameron Martin[24]; 24. 2-Lynton Jeffrey[23]

Lap Leader(s): Brian Brown 2; Parker Price-Miller 1, 3-20

KSE Hard Charger: Davey Heskin +8

Driver's Project Quick Time: Justin Sanders 16.649-seconds

High Point Driver: N/A

Provisional(s): N/A

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 7 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81 Speedway; 7/7 – Dodge City Raceway Park; 7/22 – 81 Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Matt Covington – 2 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway; 7/8 – Dodge City Raceway Park); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/30 – Boone County Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/1 – WaKeeney Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway); *Parker Price-Miller – 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 2,468; 2. Matt Covington 2,402; 3. Jordon Mallett 2,251; 4. Howard Moore 2,241; 5. Brandon Anderson 2,184; 6. Kyler Johnson 2,061; 7. Christopher Townsend 1,923; 8. Landon Britt 1,888; 9. Michael Day 1,740; 10. Seth Bergman 1,237;

