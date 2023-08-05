Chevrolet Indycar at Nashville: Team Chevy Practice Report

WILL POWER, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet - End of Day Press Conference: THE MODERATOR: Wrapping up first practice session. Joined now by the two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion, Will Power. Good start to the weekend, Will. Your thoughts? WILL POWER: Yeah, good start. Certainly had good cars here last year. Just the race is a very different story to being quick in practice and qualifying. Yep, good start. Long weekend. But very determined to start at the front. That's been the issue. Starting at the front in Iowa is okay, but it's very easy to pass there. If I wasn't the first across the line in Toronto, would have been starting certainly better than sixth, maybe first. Then you have a legitimate shot at the win, otherwise you don't. THE MODERATOR: Questions for Will. Q. Last race on this quirky layout. From a driver standpoint, would it mean anything to kind of conquer this type of layout before you go to the new layout next year? WILL POWER: Just to win a race in this series is just a big deal, so... Winning a race would be amazing. Yeah, I was blown away at the announcement yesterday. I actually didn't know that, that we'd be going down what's the name of the street - Broadway - yeah, that's pretty special, pretty cool. It will be a big finale. A lot of celebration afterwards with all those bars around. Q. How is your thumb? Did that actually damage the car at all? WILL POWER: Yeah, it didn't look like it, but I would change the front corner. They'll probably change it. You can't sort of have a hit like that. Just got it, locked up a bit, boom. Yeah, thumb is good. Q. Since it didn't bend or break anything, does that actually make it worse? Had it not broken, would have gotten all that force to your hand? WILL POWER: I think if you break it, you're probably in harder. When it grabs, goes all the way around, it's sort of... I think it did it quick. Got the end there. Wasn't terrible. Yeah, it's fine. It's fine. Just a little tight. Q. You were also the fastest guy in the session, by a quarter of a second. WILL POWER: A lot of the quick guys did get a run on their reds. But greens... And I was pushing, yeah. I haven't been down runoffs this year. Trying to push the limit a little bit. It was the second run, too. It surprised me that happened. Maybe it was 'cause it was the first lap, but... I didn't go crazy deep. I just sort of grabbed the front, yeah, got to the wall. Q. What is it like trying to game plan this race when two winners had six stops? WILL POWER: Yeah, you can't. There's just really nothing you can do. It's just like luck of the draw when it's like that, when it's that crazy. Just one sort of yellow, yeah, you could try to play it safe. Man, you could start last and win it maybe the way it's been easy. Maybe it goes completely normal. I thought that's what would happen last year. Just didn't. Surprised me. Just didn't. Q. Colton (Herta) was telling us last night that leading here isn't fun because you're waiting for something to go wrong. WILL POWER: Yeah, you would expect there's going to be a yellow. Just expect it. I mean, it's unfortunate if you're leading, but just know that's going to be the deal. Yeah, I've got a good pit box for yellow flag stops. If it goes full course, we've got a good pit box. Q. It seems that at Mid-Ohio and Toronto the drivers have favored the primary tires over the alternates. What do you think would be the best strategy here? Do you remember what you did last year? WILL POWER: Tires have been a bit softer this year, so it's almost taking the soft tires out of play a bit. Sort of get them on, get rid of them. Whether you do that in the first stint, middle or last stint, depending on your risk level. If you're starting way back there, you might start on them. If it goes yellow, get straight off them, pit, take them... I mean, yeah, it's kind of made the strategies mixed up. Been interesting, yeah. Q. Was there any grinding to take away any of the bumps from last year? WILL POWER: It's the same, similar. The transition going into turn four is pretty good. Yeah, still the same, man. It's pretty rough. When you're at top speed and turning, you get roll bottoming. That's where it's really starting to hurt. Otherwise not terrible. It's just those two spots, which is the end of the straights basically where you actually are having to turn, not just go straight. Q. This is the one-year anniversary with the new tire. Does it amaze you they handle about as well as the reds did? WILL POWER: Yeah, didn't seem to be any compromise. I think it's just the sidewall. Yeah, not surprised. Q. The fact that Firestone has been able to really develop a tire, it's a safe tire but it also degrades over a run, which helps safety and competition, the ability for engineers to be able to do that, does that amaze you sometimes? WILL POWER: Yeah, I mean, I think it's really important for us to have degradation. Just makes the racing better. They can make a tire that lasts forever, because they're really good at what they do. I think they're bringing a really good combination right now. Q. I heard during the broadcast a comment I haven't heard before. Could you maybe comment on that. It was mentioned how the track drives differently when you go over the bridge as opposed to when you come back over the bridge. Do you notice a difference yourself? WILL POWER: The seam is a lot harsher coming back away from the city. You get a lot more bottoming heading to the braking zone. Just slightly different. Yeah, probably just going further off the bridge. That's why you go into a dip. Sort of bottoms even more, yeah. They're harsh bumps come the second time over. It's hard. You feel it.