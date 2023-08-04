American SpeedFest to return on 8-9 June 2024

One of the most popular events in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series calendar and Britain’s largest celebration of US motorsport, the American SpeedFest, will return to Brands Hatch for two days of supercharged Pure Racing action on 8-9 June 2024.



American SpeedFest 11 will build upon the success the event has enjoyed over the past decade, culminating in a popular landmark tenth anniversary edition earlier this summer. The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will top the bill once again when a full field of V8 touring cars hits the world famous Brands Hatch Indy Circuit next year.



NWES is the only officially NASCAR sanctioned series outside the Americas and the annual Brands Hatch round is long established as one of the championship’s most anticipated fixtures of the year. American SpeedFest in 2024 will feature four headline NASCAR sprint races with a themed support race line-up, plus special demonstrations from other American racing cars too.



The venue will again be lined by hundreds of show cars from legendary US manufacturers, while the off-track package will also include themed food and drink areas, fairground rides, and much more. American SpeedFest featured a dedicated music festival for the first time in 2023 and it is set to be back for next year.



Full details of the off-track line-up and final race programme will be shared in due course with ticket information to follow later this year.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series action will continue with the NASCAR GP Czech Republic on 26-27 August at Autodrom Most. All races and qualifying sessions from the 2023 season will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and several TV services from all around the world.

NWES PR