Chase Briscoe to race at SRX Eldora

Chase Briscoe will get to live out a boyhood dream next week on Thursday Night Thunder when he makes his Camping World SRX Series debut at Eldora Speedway.

Briscoe, from nearby Mitchell Indiana, spent many a Saturday nights watching his dad Kevin compete in Sprint Cars at The World’s Greatest Dirt Track. Naturally, a native Hoosier with Sprint Car roots, Briscoe picked Stewart as his favorite driver and followed his NASCAR Cup Series exploits.

Upon starting his own driving career as a young teenager, Briscoe modeled his approach after Smoke and would eventually graduate to the Cup Series as the current driver of the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 made famous by the three-time Cup Series champion.

Now, Briscoe will experience what could be a once in a lifetime opportunity in racing Stewart at the track that means so much to both of them.

"I can't put into words how excited I am to race with SRX at Eldora," Briscoe said. "For one, just to get to race another dirt race this year and especially at Eldora and a group of guys I have always looked up to. As pretty much everyone knows, Tony was my hero in racing and I've never had the opportunity to race him before. That's the biggest reason I've always wanted to make a SRX start."

"Having Chase driving in SRX at Eldora checks off a lot of boxes, he's young, he's very good and he loves dirt. Beyond all that he's a HUGE fan of Tony Stewart which is a very important thing to me. We share one of the same heroes," said Don Hawk, SRX CEO.

Briscoe is a previous winner at Eldora Speedway having won the Dirt Derby Truck Series race in 2018. Briscoe is a Cup Series winner at Phoenix Raceway and has 11 Xfinity Series triumphs in 88 starts all in Stewart-Haas affiliated cars.

The 28-year-old will drive a white No. 5 with the familiar High Point colors adorning the hood and doors.

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

SRX Racing PR