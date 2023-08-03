2023 BC39 Driver Registration is Open

Driver registration is now officially open for the fifth running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39, featuring an extended four nights of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship on-track action September 27-30, 2023, at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Teams can file their entry for the event at https://usacracing. ticketspice.com/2023-bc39 , where they may also purchase grandstand tickets as well as pit and parking passes for the event.

There are three options for viewing the racing action while also having pit pass access. You can purchase a competitor pit pass only where no seat is included with limited viewing of the track. Secondly, you can purchase a competitor pit pass with reserved seating included, which are available in the lower level of the main grandstands. You may also purchase a grandstand seat with a pit pass upgrade. Competitors must enter IMS via the 16th Street tunnel.

Each entry filed will come with two VIP parking passes for inside parking at IMS, intended for driver and entrant. All others must either purchase inside parking or park outside of turns three and four of 2.5-mile paved oval track.

Spectator tickets are also available www.TheBC39.com . Spectators are to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via 30th Street.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives.

Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021) and Buddy Kofoid (2022) have captured victories in the first four editions of the BC39.

The BC39 officially gets underway on Tuesday, September 26 with team parking at 3pm Eastern followed by a BC39 Welcome Party at 6pm at USAC Headquarters.

On track action begins Wednesday, September 27, with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 3pm Eastern. Public gates open at 4pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 7pm, followed by the incredibly exciting Stoops Pursuit feature which will conclude the night’s racing action at 9pm. In this event, 25 cars will start and compete in five, five-lap segments. If a driver gets passed in any segment, they are eliminated.

For Thursday and Friday, September 28-29, the field will be split with one half of the field competing on night one and the other half competing on night two. On both nights, public gates open at 4pm Eastern with hot laps at 6pm, followed by qualifying, opening ceremonies, heat races, the C-Main, the Semi-Feature and the Feature event.

The finale, on Saturday, September 30, will have the public gates opening at 4pm and cars on track for hot laps at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and the main events, starting with the D-Main, multiple C-Mains, Semi-Feature and the 39-lap Feature event paying $20,039-to-win.

USAC PR