Majeski Completes Wisconsin Sweep, Wins Fourth Gandrud 250 in Five Years

Three races in the state of Wisconsin, three wins for Ty Majeski.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series racer and Wisconsin native put in another dominating effort Tuesday night, leading over 200 laps and winning the Gandrud Auto Group 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway for the fourth time in five years. The race win and a win in stage one allows Majeski to pad an already-significant points lead in the ASA STARS National Tour standings.

With the Gandrud 250 win, Majeski has swept all three Midwest Tour co-sanctioned events in the inaugural ASA STARS season. Along with the win at WIR, he also claimed victories at Madison and the Milwaukee Mile.

While it was a dominating performance out of the No.91, a scary moment occurred when Majeski fell from the lead to seventh in the final laps of stage two. After restarting seventh for the final stage, he quickly worked his way to second, then inherited the lead on a restart following John DeAngelis’ contact with a lapped car.

The Gandrud Auto Group 250 was one of the final marquee Wisconsin Super Late Model races that he was able to click off. Now since that first win in 2019, his domination in the race hasn’t been seen since Steve Carlson won seven races between 1997 and 2009.

“We just had a good racecar. This package has always been good to me, we brought a really good package here in 2019 and we really haven’t changed it too much since,” said Majeski in victory lane. “These guys are getting closer, the No. 7 (DeAngelis) was really good. It would’ve been a really good race between him and I.”

“I love doing this with these guys. It’s been a heck of a season, we’ve been getting our racecars better.”

Go Fas Racing Pole Award winner Luke Fenhaus came home second, followed by NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series driver Derek Kraus. ASA Midwest Tour points leader Gabe Sommers and ASA MT rookie contender Barrett Polhemus rounded out the top-five.

The ASA STARS National Tour gets an extended break before race eight of the season at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, September 16 for the Glass City 200. More information will be released soon.

ASA STARS PR