Victory in sight at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières

The streets of Trois-Rivières will host the next NASCAR Pinty's round. Kevin Lacroix is preparing for the most eagerly awaited event of the season, the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières.

He'll be shining the spotlight on #74 NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline car in the 60 Tours Rousseau Metal on August 6th at 2:18pm. The race will also be broadcast live on RDS.

This time last year, Lacroix unveiled his car’s new colours and his partnership with NAPA Auto Parts. The event got off to a good start, with Lacroix starting from pole position and battling his way to the front, before having to retire from the race due to engine failure.

This year, Lacroix is all set to return to winning ways, having been the champion on the streets of Trois-Rivières twice in a row in 2015 and 2016. "The trip out west hurt us on the points side," said Lacroix. "We've always been fast at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, so I'm not only hoping to win the race, but also to score valuable championship points."

There are currently 47 points separating him from the championship lead, held by Treyten Lapcevich, but he is only 7 points away from 2nd place. Consistency will be key in the latter half of the season, as Kevin and the team will have little to no room for error.

"I really enjoy racing in the streets of Trois-Rivières," he concluded. "The fans are always very invested in the race, and the track presents some great challenges. This year we'll have a record number of entries, so it's going to be a very interesting race, where the qualifying session will be of great importance."

Kevin Lecroix PR