Evirum and Alex Guenette Partner for Two Races: Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières and Grand Prix Icar

At a press conference held this afternoon, Alex Guenette and Evirum announced their partnership in the NASCAR Pinty's Series for the 53rd edition of the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières (GP3R - August 4 to 6, 2023) and for the “NASCAR Pinty's Evirum 125” on the ICAR circuit (August 26 - Mirabel). The design of the car was also unveiled at the event. For the most important race of the year, the defending champion of the 2022 edition of GP3R will compete behind the wheel of the Chevrolet No3 in Evirum colours, prepared by the Ed Hakonson Racing (EHR) ASSA ABLOY team.

Evirum has been active in the NASCAR Pinty's Series since the start of the season on Thomas Nepveu's No24 car, and is keen to increase its visibility, particularly via the motorsport marketing vehicle. Alex Guenette is delighted to be joining Thomas Nepveu in this partnership.

“A new partner like Evirum is essential to our sport, which is constantly evolving. Evirum is a major player in waste management and respect of the environment. Excellence and commitment are part of our shared values. To win, everyone must contribute their know-how to the team. Together, we're counting on the synergy created by this partnership to get us back on the top step of the podium this weekend at GP3R and then at ICAR,” explains an enthusiastic Alex Guenette.

Headquartered in Montreal, Evirum is a North American waste management broker offering a wide range of integrated environmental services for its customers in the commercial, industrial, institutional and events sectors.

“Like a winning race team, Evirum meets the highest industry standards. Top performance is at the heart of the company and its team of specialists in consulting and brokerage assistance. We decided to team up with Alex Guenette, an experienced and talented driver, who will represent Evirum on and off the track, as does Thomas Nepveu. We can't wait to see them perform at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres and at ICAR,” explains Julien Rémillard, President of Evirum.

Alex Guenette PR