Start Time Adjusted for ARCA Menards Series Race at Salem Speedway

The start time for the Atlas Roofing 200 ARCA Menards Series race at Salem Speedway has been adjusted to 7:30 pm ET. The race will be televised live on FS2.

“The fall ARCA Menards Series race at Salem Speedway has a long history of racing at night,” said race promoter Bob Sargent, president of Track Enterprises. “It’s great to be able to get back to racing under the lights at one of America’s great short tracks.”

Advance discount tickets are available for the Atlas Roofing 200 by visiting Menards locations in Jeffersonville, Columbus, and Bloomington in Indiana and Louisville in Kentucky starting on August 7.