Tickets on Sale for the Annual Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, Featuring the Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

Get discounted tickets now for Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend featuring the Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania which will run Friday, September 15; Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Discounted tickets ($5 per grandstand ticket discount) will be available from Tuesday, August 1 until Friday, September 1, purchased through the Lake Erie Speedway electronic ticketing system; https://www.lakeeriespeedway.com/roc-annual.

The three-day celebration of short track racing features the Race of Champions Modified; Sportsman; Late Model; Super Stock. Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman; Street Stock; FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series and the Mighty TQ Midgets. The detailed weekend schedule is forthcoming.

Where: Lake Erie Speedway, North East, Pa.

When: Friday, September 15; Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2023

Directions: The track is located just twenty minutes of East Erie, Pa., minutes from Interstate 90 and directly of Interstate 86 at 10700 Delmas Drive, North East, Pa., 16428

What: Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend featuring the Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250

More Information: www.lakeeriespeedway.com (Track Phone: 814.725.3303) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

