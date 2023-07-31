Logan Williams Gets His Third Top-Five Finish in the Last Four Usac/Cra Sprint Car Series Main Events

After a disappointing 14th-place finish when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series visited the Bakersfield Speedway on June 24th, Logan Williams bounced back with a fifth-place result when the series raced at Paris Auto Speedway on July 15th. That gave the talented young driver three top-five finishes in his last four starts. In addition, teammate Matt McCarthy steered his beautiful #28M to a 12th-place finish in the crash-plagued main event.

The wild A main featured 24 cars and a glut of yellow flags. That proved to be a challenge for every driver in the field including the Flowdynamics duo. Riverside, California-based McCarthy was only making his fourth start of the 2023 season. A stellar qualifying lap saw him 10th fastest of the 25 cars on hand in qualifying. He started the main event in 10th. Williams, a Yorba Linda, California resident, was a tad slower and came from the 18th starting spot in the main.

Williams looked very impressive avoiding the chaos to finish in the fifth position. That earned him his second “In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger,” award in 2023. That honor goes to the driver who passes the most cars during the main event.. It was his sixth start this year and the fourth time he finished in the top 10. As mentioned, he has three top fives with the best being a fourth at Perris Auto Speedway on June 10th.

After two straight top-10 finishes, McCarthy ended up 12th in the main. He left the track 20th in series points despite contesting less than one-third of the races this season.

Even though he has only started six of the first 13 races, Williams is 11th in the championship standings.

Earlier in the night in qualifying, McCarthy stopped the clocks at the “Southern California Home of Major League Sprint Car Racing” with a time of 16.797. That was the 10th best time and he was one of only 10 drivers to turn in a sub-17-second lap on the night. Williams clocked in at 17.527 for the 18th fastest lap.

There is a USAC/CRA race slated for the Santa Maria Raceway on August 12th. However, that racetrack has been shuttered all year long. At this time the race is still on the schedule but to keep up with developments, please check with the USAC/CRA Facebook page in upcoming days. One race that is taking place for sure will be when the series returns to its home track, Perris Auto Speedway, on August 19th.

Whenever you get the chance to meet the Flowdynamics drivers in person, be sure to visit them in the pits. They will be glad to sign autographs for you and each will have their fine-looking team shirts available.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., PurgePlugs.com, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, JFK Design Build, So Cal Racing Fuel, and Full Throttle Lift.

Flowdynamics PR