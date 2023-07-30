WIR’s Unique Layout Offers Challenge to First-Time Visitors

The ASA STARS National Tour schedule has brought new tracks aplenty for the stars who have competed with the series through its first six races. However, Wisconsin International Raceway just might be the most unique of the facilities so far.

Wisconsin International Raceway features a dogleg on the frontstretch, unique compared to just about any other track in the country. With the dogleg comes two vastly different corners – one and two wide and sweeping, while three and four is short and tight.

Five drivers that are on the entry list are making their first-ever appearances at WIR. Four of them are full-time ASA STARS National Tour competitors – Cole Butcher, Gio Ruggiero, Billy VanMeter and Albert Francis. The other is Wisconsin native Joseph Scholze, who is in the midst of his rookie season in a Super Late Model.

Ruggiero has already won at a track in his first try this season, picking up the win at Hickory Motor Speedway in a season of firsts for the Super Late Model rookie. VanMeter finds himself in the same boat, visiting multiple new tracks for the first time in his second full-time season in a Super Late Model. Having seen several venues all over the country, Albert Francis and Cole Butcher still have a handful of new tracks to experience during the season.

While the aforementioned drivers are making their first-ever appearances at WIR, drivers such as Bubba Pollard and Bryan Syer-Keske are making second trips to the half-mile. Pollard’s lone start came in the 2020 Gandrud 250, while Syer-Keske’s other trip to WIR was for a TUNDRA Super Late Model Series race in 2015.

Tickets for the Gandrud Auto Group 250 are now for sale on the Ticket Hoss app. Advanced tickets are $25 on Ticket Hoss, and $30 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at https://tickethoss.com/ event/531.

The Gandrud Auto Group 250 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Midwest Tour, which will be race number seven on the season. Gabe Sommers currently holds the Midwest Tour points lead over Justin Mondeik.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Cole Butcher is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway.

ASA Racing PR