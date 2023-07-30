Sean Hingorani Wins in Return of ARCA West to Shasta

The NASCAR-sanctioned ARCA Menards Series West raced back to Shasta Speedway in Anderson on Saturday night with Newport Beach’s Sean Hingorani prevailing in the Shasta 150. Thousands of race fans came out to see 16 cars competing on the .375-mile oval at the Shasta District Fairgrounds. It was the first appearance for the series since 2015.

“Well for all the fans – you guys are awesome. This was a great event. First time ARCA has been here in a couple years. Great to race here and get the win,” Hingorani said. “The lapped cars were kind of unpredictable, but we made our way around them and were able to take the checkered flag.”

Las Vegas’ Tyler Reif led practice before 2023 Irwindale race winner Trevor Huddleston of Agoura Hills topped General Tire Pole Award qualifying.

Huddleston led the opening circuit while Tanner Reif was the driver on the move, advancing from 11th to seventh, then taking sixth on lap 13. The lead duo of Huddleston and Hingorani encountered lapped traffic for the first time on lap 31 but Hingorani was unable to overhaul Huddleston.

They ran side-by-side on lap 36, then went three-wide with a lapped car in the middle but Huddleston held the point.

Lake Oswego, Oregon’s Kole Raz made a strong showing in his ARCA West debut in the No. 5 for Jerry Pitts Racing, challenging points leader Landen Lewis of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. for fifth on lap 49. They raced three-wide in traffic as well.

Raz drove past Lewis, then passed 2022 champion Jake Drew of Fullerton to take third. Hingorani reeled in Huddleston again on lap 97 in lapped traffic. Traffic really intensified by lap 108. Las Vegas’ Tyler Reif fell back to tenth and eventually into the clutches of the battle. Hingorani dove inside Huddleston into turn one and they collided, sending Huddleston up into Reif. Reif stopped in turn two and the caution flag flew with Hingorani assuming the lead.

Huddleston stumbled on the restart and was passed by Raz for second. Bradley Erickson of Phoenix battled with Tanner Reif before they collided for the final caution of the event. Hingorani motored ahead over the final five laps with the Shasta 150 win followed by Huddleston, Raz, Lewis, and a surging Eric Nascimento, Jr. rounded out the top-five.

Shasta Speedway races again on Saturday night August 5 with the North State Modified Series competing.

Shasta Speedway PR