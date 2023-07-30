Mother Nature Wins USAC Indiana Sprint Week Finale at Tri-State

Mother nature slammed Tri-State Speedway just before hot laps on Saturday night, forcing cancellation of the finale of the 36th annual edition of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing.

Torrential rainstorms heavily saturated the racetrack, infield and pit area as tornado sirens sounded when the racing program was just about set to begin. There will be no makeup date, putting an end to

Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) is officially the champion of USAC Indiana Sprint Week 2023 by an eight-point margin over Justin Grant. It’s Bacon’s second Indiana Sprint Week championship after previously taking the crown in 2016.

Thirty-eight (38) cars and drivers were on hand for the Tri-State event before the rain came.

USAC PR