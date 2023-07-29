Johnny Benson Jr to Race in SRX at Berlin

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Johnny Benson Jr. will join the field at Berlin Raceway on August 3rd in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This will be Benson’s SRX debut. Johnny Benson Jr., a Grand Rapids native, has won races across all three major NASCAR series, including 14 in the NASCAR Truck Series. Benson’s career accomplishments include winning the 1993 ASA National Tour Championship, 1995 NASCAR Busch Series Championship, and the 2008 NASCAR Truck Series Championship.

"I'm really excited to have the opportunity to race in the SRX series. Not only to compete against some of the best drivers in the country, but to return to my home track, Berlin Raceway,” said Johnny Benson Jr.

“It’s not often you have the opportunity to invite a good friend and a multiple different series champion to drive in SRX at his hometown track,” said Don Hawk, SRX Chief Executive Officer. “I believe this announcement will be warmly received by all those great race fans at Berlin Raceway.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

Remaining 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

SRX PR