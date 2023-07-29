Four top-10 finishes for Paillé Course//Racing in Saskatoon

Paillé Course//Racing scored a series of top-10s, on Wednesday, as the NASCAR Pinty’s series was at Sutherland Automotive Speedway, in Saskatoon, SK, to end its trip West with twin-125 races. Marc-Antoine Camirand scored third and fifth-place finishes, while Andrew Ranger comes home with two top-10, with sixth and 10th-place finishes.

Marc-Antoine Camirand was pumped to be back on track in Saskatoon after his brilliant victory, last Saturday. During the practice session, that he ran on old tires, he felt that his GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°96 Camaro could be very good on long runs, and then he qualified in fourth place for the first twin-125 race.

“It took some laps at the beginning of the race for my car to be as quick as the leaders. I ran some quick times, and I was able to climb back to third place during this first race. We score another podium finish,” told Camirand.

During the second 125-lap race, his car felt a little more difficult to handle. Sixth at the start, he dropped to eighth place after being caught on the outside groove at the start but managed to climb back positions.

With no yellow flag in this race, he still got back to fifth place, with an understeering car. “My car was really tight in this second race. I feel like I made the best of the equipment that I had. We had a very good trip West overall, with a win, a third and a fifth place, and we are now second in points. However, the points leader had a very good trip too, so he is pulling away in the standings, but now we are back at GP3R, where I want nothing but the win there, in front of my family, friends and fans,” concluded Camirand.

His Paillé Course//Racing teammate Andrew Ranger also scored two top-10s during this doubleheader. He scored a strong sixth-place finish in the first race, after starting from the eighth spot.

“My team worked all week on my car and it paid off. We’re finally happy to let mechanical problems behind, and we score a satisfying sixth-place finish,” said Ranger, who was at the wheel of the GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n° 27 Camaro.

During the second race, Ranger had a very understeering car. Starting seventh, he fought to keep his spot in the top-10. “Overall, we are showing progress after a very difficult beginning of the season. I am thrilled to go back to GP3R, where I have had great success in the past. I love this challenging street course that feels like home,” concluded Ranger.

Paillé Course//Racing now heads to one of the most important events of the year, as the NASCAR Pinty’s series hits the streets of Trois-Rivières, for the renowned Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières.

PCR PR