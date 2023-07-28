Friday, Jul 28

Edit item Penalty Notice - Paul Tracy Suspension

Racing News
Friday, Jul 28 0
Penalty Notice - Paul Tracy Suspension

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced an immediate suspension of driver Paul Tracy in relation to yesterday’s on-track incident at Pulaski County Motorsports Park.   

 

“We take issues regarding driver safety extremely seriously at SRX,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk. “This is not a decision we take lightly. It is our responsibility to ensure that we foster a competitive, and most importantly, a safe racing environment. I have been in contact with Paul directly and we appreciate his cooperation on this matter.” 

 

SRX Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« National Stars vs. Midwest Tour Favorites vs. Fox River Racing Club Heroes
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top