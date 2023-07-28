Gran Turismo movie GT-R to be auctioned

Silverstone Auctions has secured a hugely rare opportunity for customers to be able to bid on a piece of Hollywood and Nurburgring history.

This outstanding Nissan GT-R race car is not only the star car of the motion picture ‘Gran Turismo’ (released in cinemas on August 11th) but is the most successful GT-R NISMO R35 GT3 still in private hands. The estimate for the sale of this special Nissan at the Silverstone Festival on August 25th is £225,000 - £275,000.

‘Gran Turismo’ the film is based on the global GT Academy franchise and focuses on the story of Jann Mardenborough. This car is not only central to the film and can be seen in all of the promotional material but also is an important part of the real GT Academy story.

Traditionally cars showcased in big-budget movies do not become available for sale as the film company retains them for sequels or PR duties. However, when they do come to market, they are highly sought after, and recent sales of Fast and the Furious cars have proven the point, with a recent Paul Walker GT-R reaching $1.3M at auction.

This car has recently been owned by the creator of GT Academy, Darren Cox (played by Orlando Bloom in the Gran Turismo film), and therefore has increased provenance and links to the film.