Formula E Smashes Indoor Land Speed Record With GENBETA car

- Battery: The 350kW power output of the current GEN3 has been enhanced to 400kW. The combined power output of 400kW with all-wheel drive is the result of the dynamic power balance of 50kW available in the front motor and 350kW in the rear-axle motor. The GEN3 and GENBETA batteries are charged by ABB, the title partner and official charging partner of the Championship.
- Tires: Hankook, together with Formula E and the FIA, created a new specification to maximize the GENBETA’s power output to maximize grip in the bid to set the new world record. The iON Race Formula E Development tire incorporates a new compound which is relatively much softer than the specification tires used by a GEN3 in races. This allows for a faster warm-up time and as a result gives better peak grip to the driver to maximise the performance and hit the speed target.
- Bodywork: enhancing the aerodynamics of the GENBETA focused on maximizing the straight line speed of the car to achieve the maximum possible speed in the record-breaking test zone. To achieve this, Formula E Principal Partner SABIC contributed circular, more sustainable thermoplastics for three key innovations in the bodywork: new front wing endplates, wheel fins and a wind deflector. The advanced thermoplastics from SABIC come from its TRUCIRCLE™ portfolio, designed to accelerate the change towards a circular economy with solutions targeted at preventing valuable plastics from becoming waste and helping reduce carbon emissions.
- Front wing endplates: these components, mounted on the outboard extremities of the vehicle’s front wing, are integral to redirection of airflow around the front wheels to help reduce drag, while contributing to the car’s downforce and stability. The front wing endplates on the GENBETA were produced by additive manufacturing or 3D printing process known as fused deposition modelling. The SABIC thermoplastic material employed makes possible the construction of endplates with high stiffness and strength combined with a low weight. 3D printing of the parts also contributes to less material waste, energy use and emissions.
- Wheel fins: these components, mounted onto the wheel rims in a radial, spoke-like pattern, are intended to help optimize airflow and reduce aerodynamic drag for higher acceleration and speed performance. As an additional benefit, the fins can increase the car’s overall efficiency and aid in cooling the brakes to improve stopping power. The fins are manufactured through injection moulding with a mechanically-recycled thermoplastic from SABIC.
- Wind deflector: This clear transparent part is attached to the front of the cockpit ahead of the driver and supports optimization of airflow for decreased drag, contributing to improved speed performance. The deflector is thermoplastic sheet product, which is manufactured through an extrusion process using a certified renewable low-carbon thermoplastic from SABIC.