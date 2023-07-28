Formula 2 and World Endurance Championship racing driver, Juan Manuel “JM” Correa, today announced a partnership with Box Box, the go-to app for Formula 1 fans. In exchange for equity in the company, Correa will become a brand ambassador to expand awareness among motorsport fans and join its board of directors as a strategic advisor across product development and optimization.

Launched in May 2022 and already boasting over 800,000 active users, Box Box was founded by Chief Design Officer Ranjith Ramanan and Chief Technology Officer Kamal Kumar Lakshmanan. The app provides Formula 1 fans with real-time news updates, exclusive content, in-depth analysis and statistics, and is one of the only sports apps that offers customizable widgets for iOS and Android. Available in 176 countries, it’s accessible in a variety of languages, including English, Spanish, French, Italian and German.

“With plans to expand beyond F1 content to include other motorsport championships, JM was the ideal partner to help guide us as we take Box Box to that next level,” said Ramanan. “Not only does he help us reach the F2 fanbase, but his multicultural background will be crucial in ensuring we reach U.S. and South American motorsport fans.”

A member of Van Amersfoort Racing, an auto racing team based in the Netherlands, Correa is an Ecuadorian-American Formula 2 racing driver with aspirations of becoming the next F1 driver to represent the United States. He also competes in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with Prema Racing in a partial campaign that saw him make his 24 Hours of Le Mans debut in June 2023.

The news surrounding Correa’s partnership with Box Box comes ahead of the F2 Belgian Grand Prix on July 28-30, which marks the first time Correa will compete in an F2 race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, the track where he suffered the tragic accident that left him in a two-week coma and claimed the life of fellow racing driver, Anthoine Hubert, in 2019.

“I’m huge a fan of what the Box Box team has built, and I’m confident they’ll develop this into something big – something the entire motorsport community will love,” said Correa. “As for this weekend at Spa, coming back is always emotional, but I look forward to creating new memories here alongside our new partners.”

The Box Box logo will be displayed across Correa’s helmet and car starting this weekend’s Belgian GP this weekend. Correa is also coming into the race on the back of his five-point finish this season with ninth place in the Feature Race at the recent F2 race in Hungary.