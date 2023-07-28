Jeff Dyer Continues to Impress in the Usac/Cra Series

After his lifetime best 10th place finish in the USAC/CRA Series at the Bakersfield Speedway on June 24th, Jeff Dyer returned to the series on his home track, Perris Auto Speedway, and again raised eyebrows until running out of fuel late in the 30-lap main event. When he was forced to pull into the infield, he was on his way to his second top-10 finish in a row.

Despite temperatures skyrocketing to 103 degrees on race day, 25 teams and a decent crowd showed up to watch the premiere wingless sprint car series west of the Mississippi. As always, qualifying was the first thing on the agenda at the “Southern California Home of Major League Sprint Car Racing.” Dyer put the brilliant yellow #39 through its paces and pulled off a lap of 17.138. That was good enough for the 13th-best of the 24 cars who recorded laps in qualifying.

Dyer, a California Highway Patrol Officer who calls Yucca Valley home, began his heat race in fifth and finished the 10-lapper in seventh.

Dyer started the 30-lap main in the 12th position. Early on he was fast and advanced forward. However, the race had been plagued by yellow flags. With five laps to go, he was challenging for 10th when he slowed dramatically, pulled off the track in turn three, and drove back to his pit. Unfortunately due to the early yellows, he had run out of fuel.

Dyer came away from Perris 19th in the USAC/CRA standings. He is only two points out of 18th and 12 out of 17th.

This week will be a little different for Dyer Motorsports. Jeff is not racing, but his 16-year-old son Seth will be competing in a Beingesser Motorsports go-kart with the SoCal Dirt Karts at Perris Auto Speedway. One week later on August 5th, Jeff and Seth will both be racing in the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series at the Barona Speedway in San Diego County. Two weeks after that, they will travel north to race in the California Lightning Sprint Car Series portion of the Johnny Key Classic at the Ocean Speedway in Watsonville. It will also be round #2 of the annual Civil War Series pitting the CLS vs Northern California’s Bay Cities Racing Association. Round #1 of the series took place at the Bakersfield Speedway on the first Saturday in June. Jeff won that race and will head into round #2 of the series as the point leader.

Jeff is racing in memory of his grandparents, Glenn, and Beverly Sels, throughout the 2023 season.

Jeff would like to thank the following for making the 2023 racing campaign possible in the #4 and 4Jr Lightning Sprint Cars. Dependable Machine Inc., Haircuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, LBA Investigations, and Dyer Motorsports.

For the USAC/CRA #39 sprint car, Straight Time Stirrups, Dependable Machines Inc., Hair Cuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, Justice Brothers, and Specialty Fasteners helped put him on the track.

Jeff Dyer PR