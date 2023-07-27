On Wednesday night, Treyten Lapcevich swept both Leland Twin 125s at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon, SK, Canada. Lapcevich, entering both events as the series points leader, led a combined total of 217 laps in both double-header events to score his fourth and fifth wins of the year.

In race No. 1, Lapcevich led wire-to-wire picking up his fourth victory of the year. The No. 20 entry with FBM / Delta Bingo as the sponsor sat 2.504 seconds ahead of Donald Theetge.

The night's first event featured just one caution flag for the No. 24 of Thomas Nepveu in turn four. Nepveu continued finishing 11th.

Rounding out the top five in race No. 1 behind Theetge were Marc-Antoine Camirand, Alex Tagliani, and Alex Guenette.

LP Dumoulin tagged the wall to later finish 18th out of 18 cars. Not drawing the yellow for the incident, he No. 47 crew quickly got things turned around between races to compete in the second race just an hour and a half or so later.

Taking home top 10s were Andrew Ranger, Brandon Watson, Dexter Stacey, Kevin Lacroix, and DJ Kennington.

Race No. 2 went caution-free wire-to-wire. However, despite the event not having a single yellow flag, the on-track product didn’t disappoint.

Despite starting second, Lapcevich quickly took the lead away from pole-sitter Donald Theetge. The No. 20 Chevrolet would lead the first 17 laps of the event until Alex Guenette took the top spot. Guenette would lead the next 33 circuits before Lapcevich retook the spot with 75 to go.

Guenette would drop all the way to finish sixth.

Lapcevich scored the win by 8.632 seconds over Alex Tagliani.

Taking home top fives were LP Dumoulin, Brandon Watson, and Marc-Antoine Camirand.

Along with Guenette finishing sixth, Dexter Stacey, Thomas Nepveu, Kevin Lacroix, and Andrew Ranger claimed top 10s.

The series heads to Circuit de Trois-Rivieres on August 6th. That event will air live on TSN+ in Canada and FloRacing in the United States.