Thomas Nepveu Prepares for Double Header in Saskatoon

Thomas Nepveu is making his way to Saskatoon this week for the seventh round of the NASCAR Pinty’s championship, taking place at Sutherland Automotive Speedway. The double-header event will feature two races on the same day on Wednesday, July 26th.

While Nepveu had initially encountered a scheduling conflict originally preventing him from competing in Saskatoon, Nepveu has opted to race in the double feature following his strong seventh-place finish in Edmonton this past Saturday, his best result of the season.

Nepveu will be back behind the wheel of the #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu car as he heads to the ⅓ mile oval track for the first time in his racing career. The track features progressive banking, with challenging corners at varying degrees of incline between 7, 9.5, and 11 degrees.

“I'm excited for this upcoming event, especially after our strong result last time out,” said Thomas Nepveu. “I’m getting more comfortable with oval track racing, and it’s been a very fun challenge. It will be interesting to do two races in one day and we’ll be aiming for a good performance in both.”

He added that “I’m happy with our path of progress and I believe we have what it takes to capitalize on these two opportunities to secure strong results and a good haul of points. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish here.”

The green flag for Race 1 at Sutherland Automotive Raceway will be waved at 6:05 pm CST on Wednesday, July 26th. The second race will follow later that same evening, commencing at 8:30 pm CST. Both races will be broadcast live on the TSN+ app.

Thomas Nepveu PR