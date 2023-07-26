Past Two Gandrud Auto Group 250 Winners Entered For WIR

The two most recent Gandrud Auto Group 250 winners will be on hand looking to add to their win total in the event when the ASA STARS National Tour heads to Wisconsin International Raceway on Tuesday, August 1.

Ty Majeski checked off one of the final big Wisconsin races that had remained on his list when he won his first Gandrud Auto Group 250 in 2019 following a pair of runner-up finishes in previous years. He has dominated the race since then, having won the event three of the last four years.

Last year’s Gandrud 250 was far from a dominating effort from Majeski. The team had to change the transmission before the race after the car got stuck in first gear during the qualifying run. Then after the race started, a pinhole leak in the power steering line caused him to fade and nearly fall out of contention. Majeski crawled back through the field and held off three-time ASA Midwest Tour champion Casey Johnson for the win.

2021 Gandrud Auto Group 250 winner Paul Shafer Jr. returns to WIR for the first time since the biggest win of his career two years ago. That night, the Portage, IN driver led the final 94 laps and held off Sammy Smith and Luke Fenhaus on old tires to take his third-career ASA Midwest Tour win and first triumph in the Gandrud Auto Group 250.

Shafer didn’t compete in last year’s race, opting to field a car for 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Matt Kenseth in his return to WIR. The 1994 track champion finished 11th in his first race at the facility in 15 years.

Majeski and Shafer join the field of Gandrud Auto Group 250 entries for the Tuesday, August 1 event. The full entry list will be released soon.

Tickets for the Gandrud Auto Group 250 are now for sale on the Ticket Hoss app. Advanced tickets are $25 on Ticket Hoss, and $30 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at https://tickethoss.com/ event/531.

The Gandrud Auto Group 250 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA Midwest Tour, which will be race number seven on the season. Gabe Sommers currently holds the Midwest Tour points lead over Justin Mondeik.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Cole Butcher is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway.

ASA STARS PR