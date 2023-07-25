Wings Etc. team serving up wings for a good cause at Michigan International Speedway

Interesting things happen in a NASCAR race weekend infield. For a second year, Wings Etc. Grill & Pub corporate and company store operations team members will be adding to the interest, serving free boneless wings to infield racegoers at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 5 at Michigan International Speedway. The goal: beating the $2,000 total raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during last year’s NASCAR Michigan race weekend wing giveaway.

“We were blown away at the outpouring of support last year and hope to go even further this year,” said Eric Stuczynski, Wings Etc. Chief Procurement Officer and President of The Wings Etc. Foundation. Last year Wings Etc. team members prepared 20 cases of boneless wings for infield fans, serving them with signature Hot Buffalo and BBQ sauces. The 2023 effort includes more wings in hopes of generating more awareness—and donations.

“We’ll bring 20 cases again this year and serve them to fans on Friday and Saturday evening,” Stuczynski added. “With the launch of The Wings Etc. Foundation, we will have signs with QR codes that allow fans to donate securely online. 100% of the donations we take in will go directly to St. Jude.”

Wings Etc. recently announced the launch of The Wings Etc. Foundation—a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization pursuing the mission of “improving children’s lives.” As its first major initiative, the Wings Etc. Foundation has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Apart from the Wings Etc. Foundation introduction and St. Jude partnership, Wings Etc. continues its relationship with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver #51 Jeremy Clements, with major sponsor funding for Pocono, Michigan and Indianapolis Xfinity Series 2023 races. For Wings Etc.-sponsored races, Clements’s #51 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a jet-black skin that integrates The Wings Etc. Foundation logo, The Wings Etc. Grill & Pub logo, and the brand’s beloved, iconic Chicken Puppet characters.

“Along with sponsoring Jeremy, we are also excited to use this opportunity to raise money for a cause that is important to us,” said Stuczynski. “It was incredibly satisfying and fulfilling to see the outpouring of support last year, and we’re grateful to be in a position to help children through our partnership with St. Jude.”

