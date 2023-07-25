The “Roc”-Kin Summer Tour Hits It’s Busiest Stretch of the Season for the Race of Champions Modified Series Beginning With Crosby’s 100 at Holland Speedway

Race fans in the Race of Champions Modified Series region are in for a treat in the coming weeks, as Race of Champions Family of Series Announcer Dave Buchanan has tabbed it over the past several years, the “ROC”Kin Summer Tour will hit it’s busiest stretch over the next several weeks.

It begins with the annual trip to the high-banks of Holland (N.Y.) Speedway for the Crosby’s 100 Thunder in the Hills race.

Following Saturday night’s feature the Series moves to Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., for the Whittaker Ford F-50 and a 50-lap $5,000-to-win feature on Friday, August 4. On Saturday, August 12, the 33rd Annual tribute to Tommy Druar and Tony Jankowiak 110 hits the track at Lancaster (N.Y.) Motorplex. On Saturday, August 19, the Rod Spalding Classic returns to Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome, followed by the $10,000-to-win Maynard Troyer Classic back at Spencer Speedway on Friday, September 1. The Series crowns it’s champion and caps off a great racing season on Sunday, September 17 with “The Greatest Tradition in Modified Racing” at Lake Erie Speedway in Northeast, Pa., with the running of Presque Isle Downs and Casino Race of Champions Weekend with the grand finale of the Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250.

“It’s a wild stretch of racing for us,” stated current point-leader and the winner of last year’s Race of Champions Modified Series event at Holland Speedway, Zane Zeiner of Bath, Pa. “It’s our time of the year with big races, big prize money and a lot on the line. We hope we can put our best foot forward and have a successful remainder of the year.”

Discounted tickets are on sale at Crosby’s for the event at Holland Speedway. Discounted tickets will be available for the Spencer Speedway events at Wilbert’s U-Pull it and Whittaker Ford. Discount tickets for the Race of Champions at Lake Erie Speedway will go on sale August 1 and be available through September 1, for a $5 discount.

It will be one “hot night” when the gates swing open for the Crosby’s 100 for the Race of Champions Modified Series this Saturday, July 29 at Holland (N.Y.) Speedway. The Race of Champions Modified Series will race for 100-laps along with the conclusion of the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified and Race of Champions Street Stock Series events from July 8 as well as a new feature for the Street Stocks. The Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series will also join the card.

The Wilbert’s 100 Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series feature is slated to kick off this unique racing program at 6:00pm on Saturday, July 29.

Where: Holland International Speedway, Holland, N.Y.

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023- Practice at 3:00 pm; Racing at 6:00pm; Features will follow.

Directions: The track is located on Holland / Glenwood Road off of Route 16 just minutes from downtown Buffalo and the South towns of Western New York.

What: Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series; Race of Champions Street Stock Series; Race of Champions Late Model Series; Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series.

More Information: www.hollandsportscomplex.com /www.facebook.com/ HollandSpeedway/ / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR