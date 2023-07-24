Shawn Nye Wins One and Takes the Overall Victory in Twin 30-Lap Features at Spencer Speedway – Trevor Catalano First 30-Lap Feature Finner for Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series

Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., scored his second feature victory of the year and earned the overall victory worth $2,500 at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., this past Friday in Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series competition.

Nye redrew the pole and used it to his benefit to score the victory in the second feature.

“We had a good car all night and we worked hard at it,” stated Nye. “The competition in this Series his incredible, we are just thankful to be here.”

Nye out ran Jake Lutz of Hamburg, N.Y., and Eddie Hawkins of Marion, N.Y.

Tyler Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., and Chris Finocchario of Macedon, N.Y., rounded out the top-five in the night cap.

Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., won the first 30-lap Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series of the night. Catalano started second and held off Finocchario and Nye for the victory. Trevor Catalano and Kevin Timmerman of Ontario, N.Y., rounded out the top-five.

“We were very good,” stated Catalano. “The car is going well. We’ve hit on something and the car just works for me. We had to fix It after a jingle at Chemung, but we are right back to where we need to be. I have to thank everyone that works on the car, especially my family for all of their efforts.”

Hawkins, Catalano and Nye won the qualifying races while Mike Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., turned in the fastest time during green-white-checker qualifying.

Joe Mancuso of Buffalo, N.Y., scored the Race of Champions Super Stock Series victory. Mancuso utilized a front row starting spot to grab the lead and hold off Jacob Christman of Walnutport, Pa., for the victory.

“We had a great car tonight,” stated Mancuso from victory lane, driver of his Mancuso Racing prepared machine. “These people surrounding me, truly deserve this.”

Mancuso and Christman were followed to the line by Matt Druar of Clarence, N.Y., Tommy Barron of Ontario, N.Y., and Tim Gullo of Elmira, N.Y.

Mancuso and Druar split the qualifying races, while Druar posted the fastest overall time.

Alyssa Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., swept the Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series action. In the feature Leaty held off Jenna Dietz of Holland, N.Y., and Andrew Cook of West Henrietta, N.Y.

Russ Bulger, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., won the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinder feature, while Ashley Schoonmaker of Williamson, N.Y., continued her domination in the Wilbert’s U-Pull It Six cylinder division.

The next races for the Race of Champions Modified family of Series is this Saturday night at Holland (N.Y.) International Speedway with the running of the Crosby’s 100 for the Race of Champions Modfied, Street Stock and FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series as well as the conclusion of the Wilbert’s 100 for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series.

