Racing to End Alzheimer’s gears up for NASCAR Xfinity weekend at Road America

The Racing to End Alzheimer's/MDK Motorsports team heads to Road America this week, ready to tackle a pair of Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America races as part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend – and to honor the loved ones whose names adorn the purple and white Porsche race car.

The team carries 150 names on the No. 43 Porsche 992 Cup Car driven by Am class points leader Mark Kvamme. Each of the names on the car reflects the efforts of the R2EndAlz team to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease, while giving families a way to honor their loved ones in a very tangible way – and raising funds for research and treatment (more information at (https://www.r2endalz.org)

The NASCAR Xfinity weekend means the team will bring its message of hope to another brand-new audience: at one of the most fan-friendly and racing-savvy tracks in the country.

“That’s the beauty of this race season,” said Racing to End Alzheimer’s founder Phil Frengs. “For the first time, we’ve been introduced to fans that are beyond sports car fans. We’ve been to IMSA and SRO races, but we’ve also had the opportunity to meet some of the Formula One fan base at the Miami Grand Prix, and we’ll see then again in Austin (at Circuit of the Americas in October). We’ve been at two NTT INDYCAR SERIES events, at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and two weeks ago at the Honda Indy Toronto – and at Toronto, we met both INDYCAR and Canadian sports car enthusiasts. And this weekend will give us the chance to introduce our concept to NASCAR fans.

“We went into this season with the idea of expanding our reach,” Frengs continued. “And we’ve definitely done that. Road America is such a family friendly environment; we’ve always had people that want to talk to us. The fans really want to get out and walk around and the venue supports that. We’re very much looking forward to the weekend.”

Kvamme has been on a tear this season, with the Pataskala, Ohio-based driver putting up some impressive statistics so far in 2023. He has earned podium finishes in all eight Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America races (including six victories) so far this season, combined with two wins and four total podiums in the Porsche Sprint Challenge.

The Racing to End Alzheimer’s team is also coming off a very successful weekend on and off the racetrack at the Honda Indy Toronto, scoring three podiums (including two victories) with driver Nick Galante – which means the team has carried the purple and white Racing to End Alzheimer’s colors to the podium in every race this season.

And even more important to the team is the $24,000 that was raised that weekend for the Alzheimer Society of Toronto.

“It’s a pretty remarkable record so far, but I don’t want to jinx it!” said Frengs.

The Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America series will contest two races at Road America this weekend. Race one takes the green flag Friday at 3:55 p.m. EDT, with race two Saturday at 1:15 p.m. – just ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity main event. The races will be broadcast live in the U.S., on IMSA.tv, the NBC Peacock streaming app and PorscheCarreraCup.us.

Race To End Alzheimer's PR