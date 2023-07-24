Dominant Victory for Camirand in Edmonton; Ranger’s Car Suffers Overheating

Paillé Course//Racing clinched a brilliant victory as Marc-Antoine Camirand was dominant from start to finish at Edmonton International Raceway, on Saturday, to score his second win of the season. Andrew Ranger had a quick car but suffered mechanical issues to begin the Western Swing of the NASCAR Pinty’s series.

Marc-Antoine Camirand had a fast car all day. Ninth after practice session with older tires, he could tell that his GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°96 Camaro would be good in the 300-lap race. And it was.

Camirand ran the fastest time in qualifying, scoring his first career pole on a paved oval. From the first laps of the Bayer 300, he showed just how good his car was. He quickly pulled away from the field, and at the mid-race break, he had more than a half-track length gap with second place.

“My car was perfect. I was not struggling at all with it, my team made it easy for me to drive through those 300 laps,” Camirand said.

He led all 300 laps and clinched his second victory of the season, crossing the start-finish line with an 11-second gap on second place. Only three cars finished on the lead lap.

“We are pumped with this perfect day, and we are confident that we can be just as fast in Saskatoon, Wednesday,” concluded Camirand.

On his side, Andrew Ranger had a much more difficult race, as his 2023 season struggles continued at Edmonton International Raceway. Sixth in practice and seventh in qualifying, his GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°27 Camaro showed good speed early in the day.

“I had a strong start. I was battling for positions, and I think that I would have been good for a top-five finish. Unfortunately, my car started overheating and I had to go back to pits,” told Ranger.

His team worked to get him back on track, but Ranger’s car lost many laps in the process. He finished in 15th place, 14 laps behind the leader.

“Our car was fast today, but like many others, we suffered overheating. I hope to come back strong later this week in Saskatoon,” concluded Ranger.

Paillé Course//Racing, Marc-Antoine Camirand and Andrew Ranger come back on track as soon as this Wednesday, for the conclusion of the NASCAR Pinty’s series Western Swing, for Suntherland Automotive Speedway doubleheader, in Saskatoon, SK.

