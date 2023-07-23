Best NASCAR Pinty's result for Thomas Nepveu in Western Canada!

Thomas Nepveu was on track this Saturday evening at Edmonton International Raceway, an oval on the outskirts of Edmonton, Alberta. The Bayer 300, a 300-lap event, went very well for the young Oka native, who secured his NASCAR Pinty's career-best result.

The driver of the #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu car made his mark in the top 10 in the action-packed race, finishing in 7th place. Thomas had previously set the 12th fastest time in practice, then the 13th fastest time in qualifying.

"I'm really happy with the race result, especially after a disappointing qualifying session," he explained. "I didn't set the best lap in qualifying, so I'm very happy to have quietly worked my way up the field to 6th position."

Thomas had a very colourful event, with battles taking place across the board. After the mandatory break on lap 150, Thomas made his way up to 6th place. With around 40 laps remaining in the race, he made slight contact with a competitor, but this did him no harm as he maintained his position.

"Although I was able to finish 7th, I'm very happy with the event overall as well as the progress we've made. I'm very content to have been able to establish myself in the Top 10, but we need to keep up the hard work!"

Thomas will not be on track in Saskatoon next Wednesday, instead heading to Road America to complete the next round of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America championship, which will run alongside the NASCAR Xfinity Series next weekend.

Thomas Nepveu PR